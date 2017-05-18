Fast Jet Pilot Training Central and Eastern Europe Conference

5 June, 2017 - 6 June, 2017, Prague, Czech Republic

Fast jet fighter capability is the ultimate projection of military power for air forces across the globe. Recent geo-political instability and tension in Eastern Europe has inspired the necessity of modernisation among the air forces of Central and Eastern European powers in order to reach NATO standards and contribute to the air policing activities in the region. Over the past two years, the Czech Air Force has begun talks with regional partners in the pursuit of a regional training centre for fast jet pilots where partners can pool their resources, knowledge and expertise to create a joint capability far greater than would otherwise be achievable independently.



We are proud to announce that Fast Jet Pilot Training Central and Eastern Europe will be held again in Prague on the 5th and 6th June 2017 as a forum to exhibit and discuss recent developments in fast jet training technology as well as the activities and capabilities of participating powers. The aim of the conference is to encourage improved cooperation and interoperability among the air forces of regional allies in the pursuit of enhancing air force power in the region.





Benefits of Attending

The only conference focusing on the fast jet pilot training practices of Central and Eastern European nations with the additional expertise of other international Air Force's

Exploration of the key recent developments in fast jet pilot training with the most relevance to Central and Eastern European Air Force's such as synthetic training options, outsourcing pilot training and operating advanced jet training aircraft

Highly specialised networking opportunities to meet relevant military and industrial figures

Plus An Half-Day Post-Conference Workshop | Wednesday 7th June 2017

An Alternative Approach to Fast Jet Pilot Training

Hosted by: Squadron Leader Tim Davies, Officer Commanding Standards and Instructor Training Hawk T2 Training, Royal Air Force

9.00 - 1:00

Speakers

Air Commodre Peter Round , Director of Capabilities, Armament and Technology Director at European Defence Agency, European Defence Agency

, Director of Capabilities, Armament and Technology Director at European Defence Agency, European Defence Agency Brigadier General Csaba Ugrik , Commander HDF 59th SZD Airbase, Hungarian Air Force

, Commander HDF 59th SZD Airbase, Hungarian Air Force Brigadier General Libor Stefanik , Former Commander , Czech Air Force

, Former Commander , Czech Air Force Colonel Andreas Pfeiffer , Aviation Standardization Department Head, German Air Force

, Aviation Standardization Department Head, German Air Force Colonel Denis O'Reily , Commander 15 Wing, Canadian Air Force

, Commander 15 Wing, Canadian Air Force Colonel Jaroslav Mika , Chief A7 Branch and Chief of Combat Training, Czech Air Force

, Chief A7 Branch and Chief of Combat Training, Czech Air Force Colonel Jiri Kacer , Head of Department of Air Force and Aircraft Technology, University of Defence, Czech Republic

, Head of Department of Air Force and Aircraft Technology, University of Defence, Czech Republic Colonel Luigi Casali , Commander 61st Stormo, Italian Air Force

, Commander 61st Stormo, Italian Air Force Colonel Petr Tomanek , Commander of the 21st Tactical Air Base, Czech Air Force

, Commander of the 21st Tactical Air Base, Czech Air Force David Waddington , UK Tornado and F-35 Force Commander until autumn 2015., CAE

, UK Tornado and F-35 Force Commander until autumn 2015., CAE Jakub Fojtik , Vice President - Military Sales, Aero Vodochody A S

, Vice President - Military Sales, Aero Vodochody A S Colonel Thomas Tillich , Deputy Director of Flying Operations Branch , German Air Force

, Deputy Director of Flying Operations Branch , German Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Mike Grover , Commander 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron , Canadian Air Force

, Commander 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron , Canadian Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Zoltan Litauszki , Head of Flight Training, Hungarian Air Force

, Head of Flight Training, Hungarian Air Force Major General (Ret'd) Bohuslav Dvorak , Former Deputy Chief of General Staff , Czech Armed Forces

, Former Deputy Chief of General Staff , Czech Armed Forces Major General Jaromír Šebesta , Commander, Czech Air Force

, Commander, Czech Air Force Major General Thierry Dupont , Commander, Combined Air Operations Centre Uedem , NATO

, Commander, Combined Air Operations Centre Uedem , NATO Mr. Andy Fawkes , Director, Thinke Company Ltd

, Director, Thinke Company Ltd Mr. Erikjan Bor , Project Manager, Simulation, Defence Material Organisation, Defence Material Organisation, Netherlands

, Project Manager, Simulation, Defence Material Organisation, Defence Material Organisation, Netherlands Speaker to be Confirmed, CAE

to be Confirmed, CAE Squadron Leader Tim Davies , Officer Commanding OC Standards and Instructor Training Hawk T2, RAF Valley

, Officer Commanding OC Standards and Instructor Training Hawk T2, RAF Valley Tammy Pope , Training Program Manager, Air Force Security Assistance Training Squadron, US Air Force

Source : ASDEvents