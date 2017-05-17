Global Stratospheric UAV Payloads Technology and Market Forecast to 2025

This insightful forecast details the huge markets that will develop around payloads flying in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles that remain on station above the Jet Stream for months or even years at a time. With that endurance or persistence, such payloads will have satellite-like capabilities but without satellite-like costs or orbital limitations. They’re sometimes called ‘pseudosats’ for that reason.



Our lead analyst is a very experienced military and commercial jet pilot who also has several US aviation patents. That expertise shows in this report’s detailed explanations of both established solar aircraft and emerging stratospheric airship technologies.



Written with two scenarios covering both today’s restricted airspace and tomorrow’s easier access to the airspace over the most lucrative commercial markets, this forecast allows readers to watch current events and see how the markets will react to either future. It truly covers all the bases.



Who is This Report For?

If you have anything do with Stratopheric UAV's and Payloads, this report is a must, particularly if you are one of the following:

Business Leaders & Business Developers

The Insurance Industry

UAV Manufacturers

Payload Manufacturers

Payload Operators

Civil Government Leaders & Planners

Multiple Scenarios

To provide a truly comprehensive coverage and analysis, this report examines three different scenarios:

Scenario I: Resistance to Change

Scenario II: Limited Access to Developed Airspace

Market Factors

Stratospheric Payloads Market Drivers & Inhibitors:

Drivers Counter-Insurgency & Counter-IED Multiple-Use Systems Unique Capabilities Altitude Reduced Capability Costs Cost Effectiveness One Technology Brings all Communication Capabilities Next Lucrative Aviation Market Personal Communication Shortfalls Mobile Television Shortfalls

Inhibitors

Airspace Restrictions – US & Europe

FAA Misleading US Congress and Public.

Commercial Competition

Invested Infrastructure

Radio Frequency Interference & Regulations

Opportunity Alert

Technical Challenges

US Defense Department Culture

US & European Export Restrictions

