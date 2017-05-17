Global Stratospheric UAV Payloads Technology and Market Forecast to 2025
- New market study released by MarketForecast.com
This insightful forecast details the huge markets that will develop around payloads flying in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles that remain on station above the Jet Stream for months or even years at a time. With that endurance or persistence, such payloads will have satellite-like capabilities but without satellite-like costs or orbital limitations. They’re sometimes called ‘pseudosats’ for that reason.
Our lead analyst is a very experienced military and commercial jet pilot who also has several US aviation patents. That expertise shows in this report’s detailed explanations of both established solar aircraft and emerging stratospheric airship technologies.
Written with two scenarios covering both today’s restricted airspace and tomorrow’s easier access to the airspace over the most lucrative commercial markets, this forecast allows readers to watch current events and see how the markets will react to either future. It truly covers all the bases.
Read more information, like Table of Contents and Download sample pages on MarketForecast.com
Who is This Report For?
If you have anything do with Stratopheric UAV's and Payloads, this report is a must, particularly if you are one of the following:
Global Stratospheric UAV Payloads Technology and Market Forecast to 2025
- Business Leaders & Business Developers
- The Insurance Industry
- UAV Manufacturers
- Payload Manufacturers
- Payload Operators
- Civil Government Leaders & Planners
Multiple Scenarios
To provide a truly comprehensive coverage and analysis, this report examines three different scenarios:
- Scenario I: Resistance to Change
- Scenario II: Limited Access to Developed Airspace
Market Factors
Stratospheric Payloads Market Drivers & Inhibitors:
-
Drivers
- Counter-Insurgency & Counter-IED
- Multiple-Use Systems
- Unique Capabilities
- Altitude
- Reduced Capability Costs
- Cost Effectiveness
- One Technology Brings all Communication Capabilities
- Next Lucrative Aviation Market
- Personal Communication Shortfalls
- Mobile Television Shortfalls
- Inhibitors
- Airspace Restrictions – US & Europe
- FAA Misleading US Congress and Public.
- Commercial Competition
- Invested Infrastructure
- Radio Frequency Interference & Regulations
- Opportunity Alert
- Technical Challenges
- US Defense Department Culture
- US & European Export Restrictions
Read more information, like Table of Contents and Download sample pages on MarketForecast.com
Source : Market Forecast - view original press release
Jun 28 - 29, 2017 - Arlington, United States
Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference
May 24 - 25, 2017 - London, United Kingdom