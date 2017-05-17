L3 WESCAM Launches MatriX ISR System Solutions Kits for Fixed- and Rotary-Wing Airborne Platforms

L3 WESCAM announced today the launch of its MatriXTM ISR system solutions kits for fixed- and rotary-wing platforms. L3’s MatriX kits combine a series of best-in-class Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) technologies that provide an advanced level of ISR mission capabilities in airborne platforms that have traditionally conducted missions without them. The kits offer a low-cost, low-risk approach to extending the mission portfolio of defense and security customers who need to add ISR capability to an existing platform with the ability to easily revert to the platform’s original state, as required.

L3 will be on-site and showcasing its MatriX ISR solutions for the UH-60 and C-130 platforms at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) in Tampa, Florida, May 15–18.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Satellite Payloads and Subsystems Market 2017-2021

“L3 has been an integrator of turnkey ISR systems for several years, having designed and implemented innovative solutions for significant platforms, including the CH-146 Griffon, the AS355 and U.S. Coast Guard C-130s for the CASPER program,” said Jeff Miller, President of L3’s Sensor Systems business segment. “Although we are now formally launching the MatriX brand, we have been working closely with our customers for years, creating custom ISR systems that meet the operational needs of their respective platforms efficiently and affordably.”

“By integrating fundamental technologies into a streamlined kit, our MatriX solutions can be used to easily convert platforms such as the UH-60 utility Black Hawk and C-130 cargo carrier for ISR missions and then revert them to their original configurations in just a few hours,” said Mike Greenley, President of L3 WESCAM. “The kits contain qualified subsystems and have proven to be a low-cost, low-risk means of adding a significant level of ISR capability – without affecting traditional mission roles.”

Included in each MatriX kit is an MXTM-Series imaging or targeting turret – configured for ISR missions – in addition to a removable console in a compact walk-on/walk-off, or larger, palletized roll-on/roll-off orientation. L3’s MatriX kits are built to address the mission and technology requirements determined by the customer while incorporating the unique cabling and mounting requirements of the host platform.



Next Generation ISR Symposium

11 - 12 July, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

More Information



Source : L-3 WESCAM - view original press release