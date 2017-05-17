NGC Selected to Present Next-Gen Maritime Solutions

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) recently presented two maritime security innovations that will help warfighters navigate highly data-driven systems to rapidly detect serious threats to their forces. The presentations were made to a panel of leading U.S. government scientists, technologists, and engineers during the 2017 Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) Innovators’ Showcase, an annual forum for independent research and development (IRAD).

More than 110 abstracts were submitted and only 24 were accepted – the most competitive to date. Northrop Grumman’s two selected solutions were in the category of “Energy and Other Game Changing Ideas,” where the company showcased its newest tactical decision aids for maritime security: Blue Wide Area Situational Processor (Blue WASP) and the Automated Real-Time Maritime Detection and Analysis (ARMADA).





“It is an honor to be selected to demonstrate not one, but two of our most innovative technologies to this prestigious group of national security experts,” said Ginger Wierzbanowski, vice president, intelligence solutions, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. “Ensuring mission success is our focus so public-private dialogues like these are critical to helping us drive research and development investments for solutions that directly support warfighters in making the most informed, trusted decisions and quickly adapting to ever-changing threat landscapes.”

Both technologies are designed to serve as tactical decision aids improving how quickly warfighters can detect maritime threats, such as suicide or swarming boat attacks -- critical challenges for today’s maritime forces. Blue WASP specifically provides real-time threat warning against these asymmetric threats when underway and in port, using ship-based, land-based, or airborne radar. ARMADA extends the tactical decision aid’s functionality by providing the ability to automatically detect surface and semi-submerged objects using standard video sensors.

The classified presentations annually draw scientists, technologists and engineers from across the intelligence community as well as other agencies that contribute to national security. INSA’s Technology and Innovation Council has hosted the Showcase – in collaboration with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence‘s Directorate of Science & Technology – since 2010.

“Being chosen to present is a significant achievement, and contributions by these selected organizations greatly advance innovation in the Intelligence Community,” said Kevin Kelly, CEO of LGS Innovations and chair of INSA’s Technology and Innovation Council.

Earlier this year, INSA sought unclassified IRAD abstracts from academia and the private sector related to artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity and cyber operations, energy, the Internet of Things, sensing technologies, and other game-changing ideas.

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release