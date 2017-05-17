Avolon Celebrates Delivery of World's 1st Boeing 737 MAX to Malindo Air

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, celebrated today the delivery of the world’s first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to Malindo Air. The delivery took place during a special ceremony at Boeing’s 737 Delivery Centre in Seattle where Avolon, Boeing and CFM International, the aircraft’s engine manufacturer, were present.

In addition to today’s delivery, Avolon has commitments for 60 Boeing 737 MAX 8/9 aircraft, delivering through to 2021. This is Avolon’s fifth aircraft on lease to Malindo Air, and is part of a portfolio of 19 aircraft currently on lease to Lion Air Group.





The Boeing 737 MAX is a new-engine variant of the world's best-selling aircraft and builds on the strengths of today's Next-Generation 737. The 737 MAX incorporates the latest-technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market. Airlines operating the 737 MAX will see a 14% fuel burn improvement over the most fuel efficient single-aisle current technology aircraft and an 8% operating cost per seat advantage over competing aircraft.

John Higgins, Avolon President and CCO, said: “Avolon was one of the first lessors to order the Boeing 737 MAX when it launched in 2011 and we are proud to deliver the world’s first 737 MAX to Malindo Air. It marks the first delivery of Avolon’s commitments of over 60 737 MAX aircraft. Our commitment to our customers is to have a product offering built around the latest and most technically advanced aircraft available in the market.”

Kevin McAllister, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO, said: “This airplane will change the face of the single-aisle market. The 737 MAX 8 is the best in its class, providing unmatched performance and economics for our airline customers.”

Chandran Rama Muthy, CEO of Malindo Air said: “We are thrilled to partner with both Avolon and Boeing to take the delivery of the world’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The Boeing 737NG fleet has served Malindo well in its growth and we believe that the 737 MAX aircraft will become the center piece of our fleet. These new aircraft will allow us to go to further destinations and will play a key role in providing lower air fares to our customers. Malindo will be undergoing a re-branding to Batik Air Malaysia within 2017.”

Source : Avolon - view original press release