CONTROP Announces Multiple Contracts to Provide iSea EO/IR Maritime Payloads

Australian Border Force purchased iSea-30HD system for Maritime Regulation applications; additional sales of iSea-20, iSea-30, and iSea-50HD systems

CONTROPPrecision Technologies Ltd.– a company specializing in the field of electro-optics (EO) and infrared (IR) defense and homeland security solutions for maritime, airborne and land installations,recently provided iSea-30HDmaritime payload to the Australian Border Forcefor Maritime Regulation applications. In addition, CONTROP reports sale of iSea-50HDhigh definition camera systems for Patrol Boats to a customer in Asia andseveral additional iSea-20 and iSea-30 maritime systems to international customers.

CONTROP's VP Marketing, Mr. Hagay Azanisays "The newiSea Family of EO/IR Maritime Payloads has been sold worldwide. These high quality gyro-stabilized camera systemsprovide stable day and thermal imageseven from fast Patrol Boats andthey are already being used by Navy, Coast Guard and Special Naval Operations teamsas well as Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs)."





The iSea-30HD purchasedbyAustralian Border Force, through CONTROP’s Distributor, Infratherm Pty Ltd. in Australia, is a multi-sensor day/night EO/IR high definition (HD) payload. Mr. Azani continues "The Australian Border Force chose to integrate the iSea-30HD on their Bay Class maritime vessels, due to the fact that it was easy to install, easy to operate, and didn't require any alterations to the vessel. The iSea-30HD is ideal for OPVs, Corvettes and Frigates."

A customer in Asia also recently procured the iSea-50HD for Patrol Boats. The iSea-50HD isa gyro-stabilized full size multi sensor EO/IR maritime payload with a high definition day camera, which provides exceptionally high quality imagesfrom very long observation distances.

All of the CONTROP iSeaday/night camera payloads have an easy interface to Radar for slewing the EO/IR camera to the detected target. The iSeapayloads are operated by CONTROP's proprietary Electronics Box, which includes a Video Tracker as well as Video Enhancement algorithms and a Picture-in-Picture feature. This is a distinct advantage because the customer can procure a smaller payload system at the start, and later upgrade to a larger payload if required for longer distance acquisition, but will only need to change the payload (the rest of the equipment remains the same).

Mr. Azaniadds, "the comfortable MMIof the iSea payloads and their advanced gyro-stabilization which provides outstanding images, make themsuperior to competing systems on the market.”



Source : CONTROPPrecision Technologies Ltd.