DoD/VA and Government Health IT Summit

''Coordinating a Connected Health IT Environment for Military and Government''

31 May, 2017 - 1 June, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States

Held since 2011, our Health IT Summits are a unique forum that allows for personnel from DoD, VA, Federal and State agencies to convene in one location along with leaders from Industry and Academia that support them.



*The Summit is neither officially endorsed or sanctioned by the Depts of VA and DoD.



Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

May 2017 Summit Topics Include

Deployment of MHS Genesis

EHR Modernization

Digital Health initiatives to Improve Extended Care

Interoperability Initiatives Supporting Greater Federal and Private Sector Coordination

Population Health Strategies to Improve Connected Health Efforts

Developing Semantic Web Technologies to Support Advanced EHR Capabilities

Data Sharing and Open-source Initiatives

VA Acquisition Efforts to Build a Connected Health IT Environment

Precision Medicine Initiatives





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global M2M Network Security Market 2017-2021

Why Should you Attend the Summit?

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve to better suit the needs of the patient, the role of information technology will continue to be an integral part in the efforts to link innovative IT solutions with advanced lines of communication to achieve a patient centered health system that focuses on enhancing delivery of healthcare.



Although delivering military health care in an efficient and cost-effective manner is important, the goal is to first and foremost build a health care system focusing on improving the overall the health of the patient. In the efforts to support this health care system, tremendous strides have been made from multiple organizations ranging from the DoD, VA, Government Agencies, Private Industry, and Academia.



The 2017 May DoD/VA and Government Health IT Summit will provide valuable information on the current and prospective efforts supported by the U.S. Government to transform healthcare and healthcare delivery through innovative IT solutions.



Our team specializes in the extensive research and development of our symposium's content and focus areas, and we will assemble the most respected minds in the community from senior healthcare leaders, the IT community, key policy-makers, as well as solution providers from industry and academia. Our non-partisan approach allows us to reach across all involved organizations bring together a truly holistic group of decision makers and solution providers.

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Early Confirmed May 2017 Speakers

Dr. Jennifer Lee , Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Policy and Services, VA

, Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Policy and Services, VA Barclay P. Butler, Ph.D., MBA, Component Acquisition Executive, Head of Contracting Activity, DHA

Ph.D., MBA, Component Acquisition Executive, Head of Contracting Activity, DHA Dr. Lauren Thompson , SES, Director, DoD/VA IPO

, SES, Director, DoD/VA IPO COL Beverley Beavers , USA, CIO/G6, Office of the Surgeon General, U.S. Army

, USA, CIO/G6, Office of the Surgeon General, U.S. Army Todd Simpson , SES, CIO, FDA

, SES, CIO, FDA Dr. Michael Malanoski , Executive Director, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and U.S. Navy

, Executive Director, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and U.S. Navy Col Kevin Seeley , Chief, Infrastructure and Operations, DHA

, Chief, Infrastructure and Operations, DHA Brian Lee , Chief, Public Health Informatics Officer, Office of Public Health Scientific Services, CDC

, Chief, Public Health Informatics Officer, Office of Public Health Scientific Services, CDC Bridget Gauer, Acting Director, National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents