LM to Deliver Sniper Pods for Kuwait Hornet Aircraft

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) received a delivery order from the U.S. Air Force to provide Sniper® Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP) to the Kuwait Air Force for its F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft.

The order was added under Lockheed Martin's existing foreign military sales indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract and includes 14 Sniper ATPs, spares, support equipment and integration. Pod deliveries will begin in 2018 to address urgent operational needs of the Kuwait Air Force.





"Sniper ATP provides critical targeting and non-traditional intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support in challenging threat environments," said Paul Lemmo, vice president of Fire Control/Special Operations Forces Contractor Logistics Support Services at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "By integrating Sniper ATP on its Hornet aircraft, the Kuwait Air Force continues expanding operational capabilities across its fighter fleet."

Lockheed Martin announced efforts to integrate Sniper ATP on the Kuwait Air Force's Typhoon aircraft in 2016. Sniper ATP is also used on Canada's CF-18 and on multinational F-15, F-16, A-10, B-1, B-52 and F-2 aircraft. Additionally, Lockheed Martin is conducting Sniper ATP flight tests on the U.S. Navy's Super Hornet.

Sniper ATP detects, identifies, automatically tracks and laser-designates small tactical targets at long ranges. It also supports employment of all laser- and GPS-guided weapons against multiple fixed and moving targets.

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release