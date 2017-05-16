Aptima Names Dr. Kara Orvis Vice President of Research & Development Group

Aptima, Inc., the leading human-centered engineering company that applies expertise in the disciplines of how humans think, learn, and behave to solve challenges faced by the U.S. Department of Defense, announced today that Dr. Kara Orvis has been promoted to Vice President of the company’s Research & Development (R&D) Group.

“As we enter this very exciting period of rapid growth, having someone with Kara’s technical expertise and experience lead our team of highly accomplished scientists and engineers is another positive move by Aptima to position the company as the front-runner in the human performance engineering space,” said Daniel Serfaty, Aptima CEO and Chairman.





Dr. Orvis most recently served as the Director of Aptima’s Performance Assessment & Augmentation Division. In her new role, Dr. Orvis will be responsible for the growth, talent management, and technical excellence of the Aptima’s four R&D Divisions.

Research & Development Group

In addition to Dr. Orvis’s promotion, the company has reorganized its R&D Group accommodate to better address and anticipate the needs of customers in defense, intel, aviation, law enforcement, and healthcare. This reorganization has resulted in a number of other promotions and realignments of its technical divisions, including the following:

Dr. Kent Halverson has been promoted to Director of the Performance Assessment Technology (PAT) Division, which develops innovative, valid, and reliable solutions to measure human performance at the individual and team levels. PAT’s multimodal assessment suite offers a unique blend of sensors (neurological, physiological, body worn, communication, system-based, observer, and self-report) that can leverage a variety of data sources available in the operator environment. Combined with advanced, data-agnostic algorithms, PAT offers a powerful, generalizable method to measure and optimize individual and team performance across a variety of operational and training domains to improve organizational performance.

Product Engineering Group

Complementing the R&D Group is the Product Engineering (PE) Group (formerly the A-Measure® Product Team) lead by Michael Tolland. The mission of the PE Group is to shepherd the company’s core technologies and products in support of Aptima’s other science and technology (S&T) initiatives, ensuring the company delivers products that guarantee sustainability and longevity while meeting the unique needs of each customer. The PE Group is responsible for the Aptima’s technical vision for its Observer-based Measurement, Measurement Analysis, Data Management, Adaptive Training, and Visualization product lines. These core solutions along with PE’s dedication to a micro-service architecture and software best practices, will form the backbone of Aptima’s technology strategy.

Source : Aptima, Inc. - view original press release