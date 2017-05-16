Battelle at SOFIC Stop Drones in the Sky, Lurk Beneath the Waves and Tackle Rough Terrain

Support for unique needs of U.S. Special Operations Forces spans 30 years

Battelle will feature its revolutionary counter-UAS device, a virtual demo of a large unmanned underwater vehicle, an active, in-flight ice protection system and expertly engineered armored vehicles at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) which begins today.

These and other technology-driven Special Operations solutions for unique challenges can be seen at booth number 320.





From rapid prototyping, technology insertion and system integration to mission-critical equipment development and deployment to advanced unmanned solutions across domains, Battelle has been trusted by U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) since its inception to transform discoveries in the lab to mission-ready solutions that protect people and save lives.

Stop by Battelle’s booth (#320) to learn more about the products and services below.

DroneDefender : A unique counter UAS system that effectively jams the signal of threatening drones, bringing them to a stop. More than 200 units have been procured by the Department of Defense, the Department of the Homeland Security and international partners.

: A unique counter UAS system that effectively jams the signal of threatening drones, bringing them to a stop. More than 200 units have been procured by the Department of Defense, the Department of the Homeland Security and international partners. Proteus : Experience what it’s like to be under water in this large dual-mode submersible vehicle with a virtual reality headset experience. The vehicle has completed well over a thousand hours of manned and autonomous missions with unique payloads in the waters around Panama City, Florida.

: Experience what it’s like to be under water in this large dual-mode submersible vehicle with a virtual reality headset experience. The vehicle has completed well over a thousand hours of manned and autonomous missions with unique payloads in the waters around Panama City, Florida. HeatCoat : See the revolutionary anti-icing and de-icing system that can address some of SOCOM’s most pressing requirements. The system uses carbon nanotube technology to extend mission envelope, improve safety and performance.

: See the revolutionary anti-icing and de-icing system that can address some of SOCOM’s most pressing requirements. The system uses carbon nanotube technology to extend mission envelope, improve safety and performance. SeeByte : As a Battelle subsidiary, SeeByte, provides militaries and Special Forces with the most advanced software solutions to enhance the capabilities of underwater sensors, vehicles and systems.

: As a Battelle subsidiary, SeeByte, provides militaries and Special Forces with the most advanced software solutions to enhance the capabilities of underwater sensors, vehicles and systems. Non-Standard Commercial Vehicle (NSCV): See the vehicles Battelle has been building for Special Operations Forces under a $170 million contract awarded last year.

