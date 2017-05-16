Comtech Named Awardee on $2.5 Bn CS3 IDIQ Contract

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that its Maryland-based subsidiary, TeleCommunication Systems, Inc. (TCS), through its Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has been named as an awardee under the General Service Administration (GSA) Complex Commercial SATCOM Solutions (CS3) IDIQ Contract. This is a ten (10) year contract which enables U.S. federal agencies to purchase end-to-end, turnkey solutions which incorporate commercial satellite communication services through the General Services Administration (GSA). The multiple-awardee, Indefinite Delivery – Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract has an estimated value of $2.5 billion over its 10-year term. The CS3 contract is the successor to the Custom SATCOM Solutions (CS2), under which TCS was also an awardee.

“I’m very proud that our team was once again awarded this significant contract vehicle that provides our DoD and federal civilian agency customers the opportunity to purchase our SATCOM solutions and products,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.





The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Source : Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - view original press release