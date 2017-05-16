Comtech Named Awardee on $2.5 Bn CS3 IDIQ Contract
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that its Maryland-based subsidiary, TeleCommunication Systems, Inc. (TCS), through its Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has been named as an awardee under the General Service Administration (GSA) Complex Commercial SATCOM Solutions (CS3) IDIQ Contract. This is a ten (10) year contract which enables U.S. federal agencies to purchase end-to-end, turnkey solutions which incorporate commercial satellite communication services through the General Services Administration (GSA). The multiple-awardee, Indefinite Delivery – Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract has an estimated value of $2.5 billion over its 10-year term. The CS3 contract is the successor to the Custom SATCOM Solutions (CS2), under which TCS was also an awardee.
“I’m very proud that our team was once again awarded this significant contract vehicle that provides our DoD and federal civilian agency customers the opportunity to purchase our SATCOM solutions and products,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
Global Military GNSS Anti Jamming Systems Market - Forecast & Analysis, 2016 -2022
The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.
Source : Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - view original press release
Jul 11 - 12, 2017 - Washington, United States
US Export Controls Awareness Tool Kit
Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2017 - Microsoft PowerPoint, Word, Excel and Adobe PDF, Your Computer
Defence Satellites 2017 Conference
May 24 - 25, 2017 - Rome, Italy
MilSatCom Asia-Pacific Conference
May 15 - 16, 2017 - Singapore, Singapore
US Export Controls with REFORM CHANGES Seminar
Jun 5 - 8, 2017 - Washington, United States