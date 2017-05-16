AstroNova Wins Exclusive Contract to Supply ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for C919 Aircraft Program

Printers to be Manufactured at AstroNova's Rhode Island Plant

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that it has been selected by China Electronics Technology Avionics Co., Ltd. (CETCA) to provide the ToughWriter 5® flight deck printer to provide the printing function for the CETCA supplied Information System for the new COMAC C919 aircraft, manufactured by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC).

Executives from AstroNova and CETCA commemorated the alliance with a signing ceremony last month at CETCA’s headquarters in Chengdu.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Aircraft Seating Market Research Report 2017

“This strategic alliance with CETCA underscores the global leadership position of our aerospace printer technology,” said AstroNova President and CEO Greg Woods. “We are honored to partner with CETCA and COMAC and excited about the growth potential of their new aircraft. It is through these kinds of relationships that we are building a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region. We see this agreement as an important catalyst in our strategy to further expand our Aerospace business in China and other markets around the world.”

At 8.25 pounds and 7.3 inches deep, the ToughWriter 5® is the industry’s smallest and lightest wide-format flight deck printer, combining efficiency and ruggedized design with high print quality. AstroNova Aerospace printers are relied on by commercial and business aerospace customers to print flight plans, navigation information, ACARS messages and performance data.

“This month’s successful maiden flight of the C919 is a harbinger of growth for China’s civil aviation industry,” said Mr. Chen Guohai, General Manager of CETCA. “We value our alliance with AstroNova, whose technology provides information that is critical for pilots to perform their jobs effectively. With China poised to become the world’s largest aviation market by 2024, the demand for new aircraft will continue to increase. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with suppliers like AstroNova as we meet that demand.”

The largest commercial airliner to be designed and built in China, the C919 is a narrow-body, twin-engine plane that seats up to 168 passengers. It will be the second commercial aircraft manufactured in China that is equipped with an AstroNova printer. The Company also makes a printer for a commercial regional jet under an OEM agreement.

Source : AstroNova, Inc. - view original press release