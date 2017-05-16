Leidos to Provide HAZMAT Services at Federalized Airports

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology company, was awarded a prime contract by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to continue to provide hazardous materials management and disposal services at more than 440 airport screening checkpoints. The single-award, firm fixed-price contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, and a total contract value of $45 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed at all TSA continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, South Pacific and U.S. Virgin Islands screening checkpoints in federalized airport locations.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide regulatory support to ensure compliance with Federal, State, and local hazardous materials and hazardous waste regulations; treatment, storage, and disposal facility due diligence audits; management and operation of the Leidos-developed online documentation and recordkeeping system, HazOUT®; emergency and spill response support; and development and execution of training programs.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Electro-Optical Infrared Systems Market Research Report Forecast 2017 to 2021

"This contract award represents the continuation of more than 13 years of Leidos support to the Transportation Security Administration and its more than 440 CONUS and OCONUS airport locations," said Leidos Civil Group President Angie Heise. "The TSA's mission is vital to protecting the nation's transportation systems and ensuring freedom of movement for people and commerce. Our dedicated team remains ready to support this critical citizen solution."

Source : Leidos - view original press release