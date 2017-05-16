Improved performance for Military Trucks through the application of unique Australian technology

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles GmbH (RMMV) has today announced a partnership with Adelaide based suspension and technology company Supashock for the development and manufacture of a revolutionary military suspension and integrated intelligent load handling system for its range of military trucks.

RMMV has funded Supashock to develop the system for the Australian and global markets. The system integrates Supashock’s novel active suspension technology with an intelligent load handling system and will substantially increase the capability and safety of RMMV’s military trucks in demanding on and off-road environments.





Through comparative testing Supashock’s suspension technology has been shown to substantially improve the mobility of RMMV’s trucks, while at the same time enhancing on-road safety and reducing the shock and vibration experienced by the load the truck is carrying. Rheinmetall sees broad application of the integrated intelligent load handling system and Supashock’s suspension technology on both Australian and international programs as it will deliver a real capability edge for our customers.

Rheinmetall’s investment in Supashock is on the back of an Australian Federal government entrepreneurs grant that was recently announced by the Australian Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne.

The Head of Rheinmetall’s Vehicle Systems Division, Ben Hudson, said, “We are strong believers in the technology that Supashock has developed as it will provide a step change in the performance of both our tactical and logistic vehicles.”

Mr Hudson added, “The investments made by the Australian Federal Government and Rheinmetall in the development and application of Supashock’s technology are an excellent example of industry and Government working together to support Australian Companies. This partnership will deliver real benefits for the Australian economy through the generation of local jobs, while creating substantial export opportunities for Supashock.”

Oscar Fiorinotto, Managing Director of Supashock, echoed Ben Hudson’s words, adding, “We are convinced that our partnership with Rheinmetall will underpin our growth and create high technology, enduring jobs in the automotive sector that will deliver performance improvements to our customers and real benefits to the Australian economy.”

Source : Rheinmetall AG - view original press release