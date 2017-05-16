Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Saab Receives Order Within AEW&C

Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract within the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) segment. The order value amounts to SEK1.35 billion. Deliveries will be made from 2017 until 2020. The order is expected to be booked by Saab within the coming 6 months.

The airborne early warning and control system (AEW&C) provides access to a detailed situational awareness that for example can be used for border surveillance, search and rescue operations and for tackling terrorism and organised crime.


The effectiveness of the contract is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, among others, financial conditions. All conditions are expected to be fulfilled within the coming 6 months.

The industry’s nature is such that due to circumstances concerning the product and customer, further information about the customer will not be announced.

Work will be undertaken within Saab’s business area Surveillance and business area Support and Services.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)

Published on ASDNews: May 16, 2017

 

