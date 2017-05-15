African Security: The African Maritime Security Summit

30 May, 2017 - 31 May, 2017, Casablanca, Morocco

Advancing African Maritime Security and Disrupting Transnational Organised Crime

Maritime security is still at the forefront of Africa's agenda, with much economic development reliant on maritime trade. Alongside ensuring the security of the maritime domain for legitimate economy uses, is the importance of denying it for illicit ones. International criminal networks are using the West African sub-region as a key global hub for the distribution, wholesale, and production of illicit drug. This activity threatens to reverse progress made in democratic and economic development. The proceeds of crime fuels narco-corruption in the region, allowing drug traffickers to co-opt political power, this represents an existential threat to West African Nations.

Despite nations in the region boosting defence spending, it is evident from their nature that transnational maritime security threats cannot be addressed by individual states in isolation. Significant progress has been made with cohesive regional cooperation, including milestone agreements such as the Gulf of Guinea Code of Conduct, as well as more recently the break-through agreement in Zone D (Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and ST&P) that promises to be a major model for further maritime security cooperation.





Although much progress has been made in the maritime security of the region over the past few years, there are still worrying incidents of piracy and other transnational threats with this trend likely to continue. This paradox is reflected in the April 2016 Presidential Statement of the UN Security Council, while the newly adopted African Charter on Maritime Security, Safety and Development, October 2016, offers hope given its multilateral content and context.



The AFSEC 17 Summit is supported by the Centre for Maritime Law and Security Africa; and will bring together the senior security and military leaderships required to develop meaningful discussions and practical outcomes. Join us in Casablanca!



''AFSEC 14 has been a great opportunity to exchange experiences with other staff from other countries and learn about the latest development from the technical and commercial side.''

Rear Admiral Cissoko CNS, Senegalese Navy

Meet the Speakers

Conference Chairman

Vice Admiral Mathew Quashie , Chief of the Defence Staff, Ghana Armed Forces (2013 to 2016), President, AFSEC 17 Conference

, Chief of the Defence Staff, Ghana Armed Forces (2013 to 2016), President, AFSEC 17 Conference Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali , Executive Director, Centre for Maritime Law and Security Africa, Moderator, AFSEC 17 Conference

Confirmed 2017 Speakers:

Monsieur Charles Richard Mondjo , Minister of Defence, Republic of Congo

, Minister of Defence, Republic of Congo Major General Hassan Ali Kamil , Advisor to the Chief of the General Staff, Djibouti Armed Forces (FAD)

, Advisor to the Chief of the General Staff, Djibouti Armed Forces (FAD) Vice Admiral Valentim Alberto António , Chief of Navy Staff, Angolan Navy

, Chief of Navy Staff, Angolan Navy Rear Admiral Peter Kofi Faidoo , Chief of Naval Staff, Ghana Navy

, Chief of Naval Staff, Ghana Navy Rear Admiral Isselkou El Wely , Chief of Navy Staff, Mauritanian Navy

, Chief of Navy Staff, Mauritanian Navy Rear Admiral Djakaridja Konate , Chief of Navy Staff, Navy of Côte d'Ivoire

, Chief of Navy Staff, Navy of Côte d'Ivoire Rear Admiral Momar Diagne , Chief of Navy Staff, Senegalese Navy

, Chief of Navy Staff, Senegalese Navy Captain Albert BADOU , Chief of Navy Staff, Armed forces of Benin

, Chief of Navy Staff, Armed forces of Benin Captain Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo , Technical Adviser to The Minister, Cameroon Ministry of Defence

, Technical Adviser to The Minister, Cameroon Ministry of Defence Commander Loïc Moudouma , Director of Operations, Gabon Navy

, Director of Operations, Gabon Navy Colonel Abdourahman Aden Cher , Commander, Djibouti navy

, Commander, Djibouti navy Colonel Abdourahmane Dieng , Head of the Regional Security Division, ECOWAS Commission

, Head of the Regional Security Division, ECOWAS Commission Vice Admiral (ret) Jean-Pierre Labonne , Project coordinator, Gulf of Guinea Inter-regional Network (GoGIN), European Union

, Project coordinator, Gulf of Guinea Inter-regional Network (GoGIN), European Union Abdirizak M. Ahmed (Ducaysane) , Director General, Puntland Maritime Security Programme (MASE) Coordinaton Office, Puntland State of Somalia

, Director General, Puntland Maritime Security Programme (MASE) Coordinaton Office, Puntland State of Somalia Phillip Heyl, Principal, The Heyl Group

Principal, The Heyl Group Dr. Ian M. Ralby , Founder & CEO, I.R. Consilium and Nonresident Senior Fellow, The Atlantic Council

, Founder & CEO, I.R. Consilium and Nonresident Senior Fellow, The Atlantic Council Alexander Stephenson , Director of Regional Security Conferences, Defence IQ

Source : ASDEvents