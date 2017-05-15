NGC Announces $AUD 50 M Investment in Electronic Sustainment for the Commonwealth of Australia

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is making a $AUD 50 million investment to develop an advanced defence electronics maintenance and sustainment centre located in Western Sydney. The centre will ultimately be located at the Badgerys Creek precinct, where Northrop Grumman will be the anchor tenant for an advanced aerospace and defence industries precinct.

Over the coming decades, Australia will require defence solutions that are more sophisticated and increasingly reliant upon complex electronic systems. Northrop Grumman’s investment will establish an Electronic Sustainment Centre of Excellence (ESCE) to support this effort and sustain mission-readiness capabilities within the Commonwealth.





“Northrop Grumman is deeply committed to Australia. This investment in a new centre of excellence is the next step in our partnership with the Australian Defence Force [ADF], helping to ensure regional security and mission success,” said Ian Irving, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia. “We are excited to enable the Commonwealth to sustain these next-generation capabilities locally.”

This new centre will support advanced electronics such as communications equipment, electronic warfare equipment and targeting pods. Northrop Grumman will help to sustain the advanced capabilities of the ADF in country by bringing together highly skilled technicians, engineers and other professionals whose work will be further supported by the company’s high-end technology and software expertise.

“Northrop Grumman’s solid understanding of the maintenance and sustainment needs of the ADF is a result of decades of logistics know-how and successful partnerships on multiple programs,” Irving continued. “Our extensive engineering and systems design capabilities uniquely position us to provide a comprehensive, full lifecycle approach to manned and autonomous platform and system management for the country. This is a natural extension to Northrop Grumman’s ongoing investment in Australian industry and local academia.”

Northrop Grumman is advancing science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related initiatives throughout Australia with an eye toward future workforce needs. Northrop Grumman’s strategic partnerships include scholarship programs with Dickson College, Sydney University and the American Australian Association, as well as collaborative research with the Australian Defence Force Academy/University of New South Wales and the University of Adelaide. Northrop Grumman also supports indigenous and regional education initiatives through activities such as Space Camp and the Northrop Grumman Regional Scholarships to the Australian National University.

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release