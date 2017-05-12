Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference

Exercise Unmanned Warrior has shown the Naval community that drones, both autonomous and remotely controlled, will remain a permanent feature on today's and tomorrow's naval theatre of operations. Sailors will be removed from the 'dull, dirty and dangerous' roles so that they may focus on more important tasks. Unmanned Surface Vessels, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles will continue to proliferate as they expand the range from which navies can operate, all at a reduced cost and risk to personnel.

Building on the success of our previous maritime events we proudly present our first annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference which will be held in London on the 24th and 25th May 2017. It will bring together leading developers and operators of unmanned maritime systems with the aim of providing a forum to discuss how remotely controlled and autonomous systems will change the nature of naval operations for years to come. This will be achieved through panel discussion and briefings based around individual platform types as well as operational experiences and technological insights. We strive to provide effective learning experiences and knowledge by providing expertly chosen speakers recommended from in depth research and consultation.





Benefits of Attending

Hear from senior naval officials on the latest advancements in unmanned technology

Learn how UMS are changing the nature of warfare above and below the water

Gain access to key military stakeholders all seeking to develop their unmanned capabilities

Discuss topics focused around key platforms and capabilities from UUVs for Mine Counter Measures to USVs for Anti-Surface Warfare

Informal networking time to talk to peers and colleagues also shaping and influencing Unmanned Maritime System programmes today

Speakers

Admiral Sir George Zambellas , Former First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy UK

, Former First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy UK Andrew Lock, Enterprise Fellow, University of Southampton

Enterprise Fellow, University of Southampton Captain Clark Troyer, Commanding Officer, ONR Global

Commanding Officer, ONR Global Captain Zbiniew Gorniak , Deputy Chief of Staff Plans, Maritime Operations Centre, Polish Navy

, Deputy Chief of Staff Plans, Maritime Operations Centre, Polish Navy Commander Lutz Reichel, Future Development of Naval Air Systems, German Navy

Future Development of Naval Air Systems, German Navy Commodore (Ret.) David Burton , Director Strategy, NATO STO-CMRE

, Director Strategy, NATO STO-CMRE Commodore Andreas Vettos , Commander Maritime Air Directorate, NATO MARCOM

, Commander Maritime Air Directorate, NATO MARCOM Daniel Middleton , Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development, Liquid Robotics

, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development, Liquid Robotics Dr John Andrews , Science Director, Office of Naval Research Global

, Science Director, Office of Naval Research Global Dr Phillip Smith , Ship Systems & Integrated Survivability Programme Manager, DSTL

, Ship Systems & Integrated Survivability Programme Manager, DSTL Johan Wahren , Project Manager Underwater Warfare, FMV - F÷rsvarets Materielverk

, Project Manager Underwater Warfare, FMV - F÷rsvarets Materielverk Jonathan Turner, Director, Blue Economy Consulting, Nick Lambert Associates Ltd

Director, Blue Economy Consulting, Nick Lambert Associates Ltd Lieutenant Colonel Luca Bertonati , Transformation Branch SO, Combined Joint Operations at Sea Centre of Excellence

, Transformation Branch SO, Combined Joint Operations at Sea Centre of Excellence Matteo Perrone , Development Engineer Underwater Systems, FMV - F÷rsvarets Materielverk

, Development Engineer Underwater Systems, FMV - F÷rsvarets Materielverk Morten Nakjem , Research Manager, Maritime Systems, FFI

, Research Manager, Maritime Systems, FFI Nick Lambert , Former UK National Hydrographer, Royal Navy

, Former UK National Hydrographer, Royal Navy Professor Russell Wynn , Chief Scientist, NOC Marine Autonomous and Robotic Systems , National Oceanography Centre

, Chief Scientist, NOC Marine Autonomous and Robotic Systems , National Oceanography Centre Rear Admiral (Retd.) Shlomo Cohen , Business Development & Marketing, Rafael

, Business Development & Marketing, Rafael Rear Admiral DeWolfe Miller , Head of Air Warfare, US Navy

, Head of Air Warfare, US Navy Rear Admiral Kieth Blount , Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff Aviation and Carriers, Rear Admiral Fleet Air Arm, Royal Navy

, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff Aviation and Carriers, Rear Admiral Fleet Air Arm, Royal Navy Rear Admiral Shepard Smith, Director of the Office of Coast Survey, NOAA: National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration

Director of the Office of Coast Survey, NOAA: National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration Yntze Meijer , Programme Manager, TNO

