Raytheon to develop 3DELRR, new expeditionary radar for USAF
Raytheon Co. - Integrated Defense Systems, Woburn, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $52,686,179 fixed-price-incentive-firm engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR) System.
Contractor will provide EMD of three 3DELRR production representative units. Work will be performed at Andover, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by Nov. 30, 2020. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,500,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-17-C-0018).
X-Band Radar Market - Global Forecast to 2021
Source : Raytheon Corporation (NYSE: RTN) - view original press release
Military Radar 2017 Conference
Aug 22 - 24, 2017 - London, United Kingdom
ITAR/EAR Boot Camp-2 days Seminar
Jul 11 - 12, 2017 - Seattle, United States