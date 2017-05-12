USMC Systems Command Awards Thornhill Research Inc. Contract for Field Anesthesia Systems

Thornhill Research Inc. (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) has been awarded an $8,049,024 USD five-year, firm-fixed-priced, indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract by the U.S. Department of Defense through the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) to provide Field Anesthesia Systems to administer general anesthesia to patients requiring emergency medical procedures in a field environment.

"The US Marine Corps have been a longtime partner with Thornhill Research Inc. We are honored to continue providing lifesaving technologies to this very important client," stated Kipton Lade, President and CEO of Thornhill Research Inc.





Work will be performed at Thornhill Research's facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and is expected to be complete by April 23, 2018. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 23, 2022. This contract includes a base period of performance with four, one-year option periods, which if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $14,200,328 USD. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $313,483 USD will be obligated on the first delivery order issued concurrent at time of award.

