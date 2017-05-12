Opening 5th Cybersecurity ''control tower'' in Hong Kong

Thales opens its 5th Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) in Hong Kong and addresses growing cyber-threat in Asia-Pacific region.

Roles of the Thales CSOC: prevention, detection, rapid reaction and compliance assurance.

Thales can now provide personalised support to its most demanding customers such as Banking & Finance institutions, Government Agencies, critical infrastructure operators and multinational enterprises.

Thales announces the opening of its fifth Cybersecurity Operation Centre (CSOC) in Hong Kong, a real control tower to fight cyber-attacks. As cyber-threats grow in Asia, Thales now offers a complete range of cyber security monitoring solutions and provides personalised support to its most demanding customers.

The global managed security services market will reach USD 35,8 billion by 2020 and Asia Pacific represents 18,2% of this huge market. With the new Hong Kong CSOC, Thales can respond to the increased cyber-threat addressing organisations such as Banking & Finance institutions, Government Agencies, critical infrastructure operators and multinational enterprises located in Asia.





From this operation centre, Thales provides state-of-the-art 24/7 cyber surveillance services in order to guarantee the performance, continuity and security of critical information systems. The Thales CSOC provides cyber-risk prevention, threat anticipation, detection of security incidents and ultra-fast reaction against cyber-attacks.

With this new Cyber Security Operations Centre in Hong-Kong, Thales answers its demanding customers’ growing need for best-in-class security supervision services in Asia region. It is the 5th CSOC that Thales opens in the world. It consolidates the Group’s leadership in security supervision and our ability to provide cybersecurity services to customers in Asia.

Richard Malett, Thales vice-president in charge of Critical Information & Cybersecurity in Asia-Pacific

By analysing security related big data flows in real-time, and raise immediate alarms, the CSOC can trigger remediation actions when needed.

Beyond cybersecurity supervision through the CSOC, the Thales cybersecurity team can also perform a range of complementary consulting services including security risk assessment, security audit, penetration testing and compliance review. This all ensures that user practices are in line with the customer’s security policy at all times.

Thales brings to the table more than 15 years’ experience in managed cybersecurity services worldwide and 5 years of cybersecurity consulting services in the region. The Group is positioned as the trusted partner of choice for the most demanding organisations worldwide in terms of cybersecurity, now operating five premium Cybersecurity Operations Centers around the world, in France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada and Hong-Kong.



Source : Thales - view original press release