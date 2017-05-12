Textron Aviation celebrates Citation Mustang with final delivery

Citation M2 carries on legacy as entry-level jet of choice

Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced the final production Cessna Citation Mustang has rolled off the assembly line and will be delivered in the coming weeks. The ground-breaking Mustang quickly set the standard in its category for pilots stepping up to jet ownership, and enjoyed tremendous success throughout its 12-year production run with more than 470 aircraft delivered to customers around the world.

“The Mustang proved to be an incredible success for our company and our customers, and we’re thrilled to celebrate the ingenuity and pride that went in to creating the world’s most popular entry-level light jet,” said Rob Scholl, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing. “We remain dedicated to developing new products and providing solutions that matter to our customers. The Citation M2 is a great example of this and we believe it will carry on the legacy as the entry-level jet that pilots want and need.”





“Mustang customers can continue to expect the highest level of service through maintenance, parts and support solutions from our Customer Service organization,” said Kriya Shortt, senior vice president, Customer Service.

The company is positioned for a seamless transition within the light jet segment as it continues to offer customers an exceptional combination of speed, range and payload with the Cessna Citation M2. The M2 was introduced in 2013 and quickly received overwhelming market response, with nearly 150 aircraft delivered to customers around the world.

Perfect for corporate, charter or private use, the Citation M2 features a spacious interior with excellent in-cabin technologies, updated touch-controlled avionics and two powerful Williams FJ44 engines, facilitating cruise speeds of over 400 knots. The aircraft is designed for single-pilot operation and features Garmin G3000 avionics and seating for seven.

Leading the light jet segment

With more than 5,000 aircraft delivered, Textron Aviation continues to lead the light jet segment, offering customers the widest product range on the market. From the popular entry-level Citation M2 jet, to the upgraded efficiency and comfort of the CJ3+ and the top-performing CJ4, the Citation CJ family of light business jets has evolved to offer a range of capabilities, systems and options unmatched in its class.

Source : Textron - view original press release