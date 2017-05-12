SAIC Awarded $61 M Task Order by SSC Atlantic

Company to provide C4ISR integration, engineering, and technical support services in support of Army's Capability Set Program

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Atlantic awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a task order to perform command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) engineering upgrades and integration for tactical vehicles. The task order has a one-year base period of performance, a six-month option, and a total award value of approximately $61 million if the option is exercised. Work will be performed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Wahiawa, Hawaii; and Vicenza, Italy.

Under the task order, SAIC will upgrade and integrate the C4ISR application and hardware kits, known as capability sets (CS), for the High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (Humvees) and the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles (M-ATVs). The work will support the Army Program Office for Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles and the Army Product Manager Light Tactical Vehicles, as part of the Army Network Modernization Plan.





“SAIC is excited to continue providing tactical vehicle integration and engineering support services to SSC Atlantic and the Army,” said Tom Watson, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Navy and Marine Corps Customer Group. “Under this contract, we will provide critical C4ISR integration to help improve mission capabilities on a number of Army platforms.”

The task order also covers CS-specific C4ISR tactical vehicle integration, engineering, and technical support services that SAIC provides to SSC Atlantic, including procurement, logistics, material kitting, and quality assurance.

Source : Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) (NYSE: SAI) - view original press release