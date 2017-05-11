Counter UAS 2017 Conference

23 May, 2017 - 25 May, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Shaping the Vision for a Military Counter-UAS Strategy

Small UAS has emerged as a new type of guerrilla airpower that modern militaries are not equipped to defeat. Incidents involving the use of commercial and man-made small drones by ISIS and by conventional forces in eastern Ukraine suggest that they are becoming an asset for both low-tech and near-peer adversaries. Industry is beginning to respond to this capability gap. Yet before acquiring C-UAS systems, a common understanding of the UAS threat and a clarification of the rules of engagement is urgently required.

Closing this gap and mapping future drone technology developments is the core objective of the upcoming C-UAS symposium, the first event of its kind designed exclusively for a military audience. From 23-25 May 2017, the international military and intelligence community will convene for a unique exchange of ideas on how to counter the threat of small UAS. Building on the challenges and ideas raised at the 2016 Countering Drones conference, and through the insight gained through engagement with end users and industry, attendees will have a unique opportunity to truly shape the future C-UAS doctrine and safeguard their war-fighters and freedom of movement for future operations.





Benefits for the Military and Intelligence Community

Make an informed assessment of the different types of military C-UAS technologies to help you identify which system best suits your soldiers, mission sets and operating environments

technologies to help you identify which system best suits your soldiers, mission sets and operating environments Develop a clearer understanding of the rules of engagement with enemy UAS to ensure that threats are neutralised quickly while reducing the risk of fratricide

to ensure that threats are neutralised quickly while reducing the risk of fratricide Formulate your acquisition approach and translate your counter-UAS requirements into reality by working with industry to understand what technologies will be fielded in the short to mid-term and what's on the horizon in the commercial and defence domains

requirements into reality by working with industry to understand what technologies will be fielded in the short to mid-term and what's on the horizon in the commercial and defence domains Understand how drone technology and UAS capabilities are going to evolve over the next decade to better support your R&D and acquisition decision-making

Benefits for Industry and R&D

Learn about the end users' concerns, budget restraints and evolving ConOps to help align your products with their C-UAS strategy and save your time and resources in R&D

strategy and save your time and resources in R&D Present your product to a diverse international audience of military and intelligence officials and understand where your solution could fit into their C-UAS doctrine

doctrine Develop a clearer understanding of the rules of engagement that the military will adopt and find out what their desired effects would be in different environments

Support the military's need to communicate a more specific, realistic and viable C-UAS solution - provide insight into the technologies you have and how they can integrate those systems into existing platforms and C2 architectures

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Industry Speakers

Colonel Fabian Ochsner , Vice President, Rheinmetall Air Defence

Conference Chairs

Colonel (Retd) Bob Seddon , Former Principal Ammunition Technical Officer, British Army

, Former Principal Ammunition Technical Officer, British Army Sqaudron Leader (Retd) Tony Reeves , Former Air C2ISR OEU, RAF

Speakers

Air Vice Marshal Simon Rochelle , Chief of Staff Capability, Headquarters Air Command

, Chief of Staff Capability, Headquarters Air Command Major General Robert Dyess , Deputy Director, Army Capabilities Integration Center, US Army

, Deputy Director, Army Capabilities Integration Center, US Army Colonel Gioacchino Violante , Armament Branch Chief, Italian Army General Staff

, Armament Branch Chief, Italian Army General Staff Colonel Douglas White , TRADOC Capabilities Manager ADA Brigade and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Fires Center of Excellence, US Army

, TRADOC Capabilities Manager ADA Brigade and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Fires Center of Excellence, US Army Colonel Robert Lukawski PhD , Deputy Commanding Officer, Inspectorate for Implementation of Innovative Defense Technologies, Polish Ministry of Defence

, Deputy Commanding Officer, Inspectorate for Implementation of Innovative Defense Technologies, Polish Ministry of Defence Colonel Brian Adams , Deputy Chief of Plans, Chief, Air and Missile Defense, US Army Europe

, Deputy Chief of Plans, Chief, Air and Missile Defense, US Army Europe Commander Wiggo Korsvik , SO EOD-IEDD, J3-5 Security and Protection, Norwegian Joint Headquarters

, SO EOD-IEDD, J3-5 Security and Protection, Norwegian Joint Headquarters Lieutenant Colonel Alexandre Alexandre Vautravers , President, Geneva Military Society, OG Panzer

, President, Geneva Military Society, OG Panzer Squadron Leader Barbé Matthieu , C3D Program Officer - Air Defense, French Army Technical Section

, C3D Program Officer - Air Defense, French Army Technical Section Major Hendrikus Bouwhuis , Head of Bureau of Force Protection, Royal Netherlands Air Force

, Head of Bureau of Force Protection, Royal Netherlands Air Force First Lieutenant Erhan OsmanoAYlu OsmanoAYlu , UAS Officer, Plans & Principles Division, Turkish Air Force

, UAS Officer, Plans & Principles Division, Turkish Air Force Marko Gruden , Secretary, Logistics Directorate, Slovenian Ministry of Defence

, Secretary, Logistics Directorate, Slovenian Ministry of Defence Richard Glitz , Technical Director, Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Organization (JIAMDO)

, Technical Director, Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Organization (JIAMDO) Dr Dr Cristian Coman , Joint ISR, NCIA

, Joint ISR, NCIA Osman Tasman , Secretary, Joint Capability Group GBAD, NATO

, Secretary, Joint Capability Group GBAD, NATO Riki Ellison , Chairman and Founder, Missile Defence Advocacy Alliance

, Chairman and Founder, Missile Defence Advocacy Alliance N.R. Jenzen-Jones , Director, Armament Research Services (ARES)

, Director, Armament Research Services (ARES) Bhavanjot Singh , Chief, Battlespace Applications Branch, US Army RDECOM-ARDEC

, Chief, Battlespace Applications Branch, US Army RDECOM-ARDEC Dr Chang Liu , Aeronautics, Astronautics and Computational Engineering Group, Engineering Centre of Excellence, University of Southampton

, Aeronautics, Astronautics and Computational Engineering Group, Engineering Centre of Excellence, University of Southampton Brigadier General (Retd) Ian Mowat , Former Head of Force Protection, DE&S

