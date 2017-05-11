Global Airships Market

This report, now available on ASDReports, Global Airships Market Report, forecast that the global market is expected to reach $304 million by 2024 from $174 million in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2016 to 2024. There are several driving factors such as increased adoption by advertising industry, need for continuous surveillance and low operational cost.

Key segment of the global airships market are structure type, application and geography. Rigid, semi-rigid and non-rigid are the key sub segments of the structure type segment. In 2016, non-rigid accounted for the highest market share with 42.9%, followed by semi-rigid with 34.2%. Moreover, applications can be segmented into research, surveillance, cargo transport, commercial tour and others.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world are the major geographical sub segment of the global industrial gloves market. In 2016, North America region accounted for the highest market share of 34.1%. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is likely to attain fastest CAGR due to increasing use of airships for moving freight and outdoor advertising.

The market players have been adopting several strategies to increase their product portfolio and geographical presence. The key players of global airships market include, Airborne Industries inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Shanghai Vantage Airship Manufacture Co. Ltd., Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd., Lindstrand Technologies, GEFA-FLUG GmbH, Shanghai Vantage Airship Manufacture Co. Ltd., Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik GmbH., Information Systems Laboratories Inc., Skyship Services Inc. and RosAeroSystems s.r.a., among others.

