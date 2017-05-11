BAE to help US Treasury investigate, track cash flow of organizations to protect National Security

The U.S. Department of Treasury has selected BAE Systems to support the agency’s Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence (TFI) in safeguarding the country’s financial system against threats posed by rogue nations, terrorist facilitators, drug cartels, and other national security threats.

BAE Systems is among a group of federally-approved contractors that will have the opportunity to compete for future task order contracts to assist TFI in researching, analyzing, and documenting complex financial, trade, and other business activities in support of federal investigations and prosecutions. The maximum lifecycle value of all task orders to be awarded under the contract is estimated at $135 million. This work plays a critical role in enforcing the violations and sanctions programs administered by the Department of Treasury.





“Our financial crimes experts work alongside the government to investigate and track down illicit finance suspects at home and overseas,” said Mark Keeler, acting president of BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector. “We have a deep understanding of the revenue streams and financial tactics used by terrorist networks and criminal organizations, which pose threats to our national security and could compromise international financial stability.”

In addition to offering expert threat finance intelligence analysis and mission support, BAE Systems works closely with commercial financial institutions across the globe to build and refine defense-grade, anti-money laundering technologies. The company’s NetReveal suite of solutions are trusted and used by major global banks, insurers, government departments, and law enforcement agencies around the world to prevent and detect fraud and financial crimes in real-time to thwart criminal threats and minimize customer risk.

BAE Systems provides intelligence and security services to manage big data, inform big decisions, and support big missions. BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services including intelligence analysis, cyber operations, IT, systems development, systems integration, and operations and maintenance to enable militaries and governments to recognize, manage, and defeat threats. The company takes pride in supporting critical national security missions that protect the nation and those who serve.

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release