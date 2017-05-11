InquisIT Wins $14.7M Army Intelligence and Security Command IT Support Contract

InquisIT LLC, a fast-growing technology company “disrupting the norm” in its approach to supporting federal government customers, announced today it has won a $14.7 million contract with the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command. The company will provide enterprise IT infrastructure and application support to the agency. As part of the five-year, time-and-materials contract, InquisIT will be responsible for a wide range of IT services and help desk support for INSCOM, which conducts intelligence, security and information operations for military commanders and national decision makers.

“InquisIT was built by military and government service veterans who wanted to continue to serve their country,” said Mike McDermott, president of InquisIT. “Our legacy of service, combined with our cutting-edge capabilities in systems engineering, cybersecurity and software support, makes us an ideal partner for the Army. We’re proud and excited to begin work for them and to expand our presence in the Intelligence Community.”





Army INSCOM is responsible for collecting intelligence in order to provide warfighters with the actionable information they need in order to understand the battlefield and to focus and leverage combat power. Through this new contract, InquisIT will support INSCOM’s IT Service Help Desk, the single point of contact for all network users to report incidents, submit service requests and register comments about IT infrastructure, applications and programs.

InquisIT plans to hire more than 20 new employees to support the contract on-site at Ft. Belvoir.

