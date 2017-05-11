KBR Awarded Engineering Services Contract to Support NASA Exploration Missions

KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its Government Services business KBRwyle has been awarded an engineering services contract by NASA to support more than 20 NASA exploration missions. This five-year, single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a maximum value of $442 million.

Under the terms of the Ground Systems and Mission Operations-2 (GSMO-2) contract, KBRwyle will provide ground systems and operations support to various NASA missions managed by Space Science Mission Operations and Earth Science Mission Operations at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.





KBRwyle will provide engineering services throughout the spacecraft mission life cycle for mission operations, including concept studies, design, development, integration, test, verification, operations, sustainment of mission operations systems and subsystems, and operations processes and procedures.

"We are very pleased to have been awarded this contract by NASA to support the agency's missions managed by Goddard Space Flight Center," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President & CEO. "KBRwyle and its heritage organizations have partnered with NASA in advancing technology and science at Goddard as well as other NASA operations across the country for more than half a century. We are looking forward to the opportunity to continue to contribute KBRwyle's expertise to NASA," Bradie continued.

As task orders are awarded throughout the contract period on this single award IDIQ contract, they will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Government Services business segment.

Source : KBR, Inc. - view original press release