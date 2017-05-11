Rolls-Royce continues service support for Turkish Airlines' expanding fleet

Rolls-Royce is providing TotalCare® service support for Trent 700 engines that power seven Airbus A330 aircraft included in the extensive fleet of Turkish Airlines.

The last of those seven aircraft was delivered to the airline today, bringing the airline’s total number of Trent 700-powered A330s to 27.





All are supported by TotalCare, the flagship Rolls-Royce CareService, which maximises engine reliability and aircraft availability.

Dominic Horwood, Rolls-Royce, Director, Customers and Services – Civil Aerospace, said: “Our customers regularly re-select TotalCare for fleet additions, a clear sign that they value the economic benefits it brings. We look forward to continuing to support Turkish Airlines as it grows its A330 fleet.”

The Trent 700 delivers the best fuel burn, emissions and noise performance, resulting in market leadership on the aircraft. The engine has won more than 70 per cent of new orders over the last four years and accounts for a similar percentage on future A330 deliveries. More than 1,600 Trent 700s are now in service or on firm order.

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release