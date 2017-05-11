Mercury Receives Order for Digital Signal Processing Subsystems for ISR Application

Mercury Systems, Inc. announced it received an $8.8 million follow-on order from a leading defense prime contractor for high-performance digital signal processing subsystems for an unmanned airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) application. The order was booked in the Company’s fiscal 2017 third quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.

“This order underscores our role as a trusted partner to our customer and is a testament to our success in delivering commercially-developed, affordable technology that meets or exceeds their expectations,” said Didier Thibaud, Mercury’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “For decades, our advanced, innovative signal processing systems have provided exceptional value and performance in ISR programs that improve U.S. intelligence capabilities in global military operations.”





Source : Mercury Systems, Inc.