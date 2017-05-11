GE LM2500 Marine Gas Turbines Power Japanese JS Kaga Helicopter-Carrying Destroyer

GE's Marine Solutions reports that the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) commissioned its second Izumo-class helicopter-carrying destroyer. The new JS Kaga (DDH 184) is powered by four GE LM2500 marine gas turbines, and was commissioned at the Japan Marine United Corporation shipyard in Yokohama on March 22, 2017.

First-in-class JS Izumo (DDH 183) and JS Kaga are the largest surface combatants in the JMSDF fleet. Both feature a powerful and reliable combined diesel and LM2500 gas turbine propulsion system, with the gas turbines using GE’s integrated electronic controls. The ships also feature four, 4.6 megawatt GE LM500 gas turbine-generator sets.





“Through our long-standing partnership with IHI, GE gas turbines operate in marine and industrial applications throughout Japan. IHI has established complete overhaul capability for both GE’s LM2500 and LM6000 family of engines,” said Brien Bolsinger, GE’s Vice President, General Manager. “With such a solid installed base, extensive in-country engine support capabilities, proven operating costs and reliability, GE’s LM2500-family of gas turbines is a low risk solution for navies and ideal for the JMSDF’s next-generation frigate program,” he added.

GE’s suite of propulsion engines can meet any mission profile with power options from 25 megawatts to 52 megawatts: the base LM2500 model, LM2500+ and LM2500+G4, and the LM6000 family that features the LM6000PC and LM6000PG gas turbines.

IHI handles in-country design, manufacture and testing of the LM2500 propulsion modules and LM500 gensets for all of the JMSDF and GE military marine programs and delivers them to shipyards. In fact, including the aforementioned new Izumo-class destroyer program, the JMSDF uses LM2500 gas turbines for its Kongou-, Murasame-, Atago-, and Hyuga-class ships. IHI has packaged, tested and delivered more than 235 GE LM marine and industrial gas turbines.

Worldwide, GE LM gas turbines are used by 35 navies to power more than 500 military ships. The current global LM fleet totals more than 4,200 engines operating in a variety of marine, oil and gas, offshore platform, floating production, storage and offloading vessels and industrial power generation applications.

Service and Support

In Japan, IHI is a long-standing GE authorized service provider, ensuring the highest quality and timely support for all GE gas turbines powering the JMSDF fleet. Steady orders from navies worldwide, including for a variety of JMSDF programs as well as the United States Navy DDG51 program, help keep GE LM2500 production robust. This volume ensures gas turbines and spare parts are readily available to global marine and industrial customers.

Globally, GE provides extensive in-country service and support for its gas turbines. GE offers customized service agreements so customers get the lowest total cost of ownership with fixed annual maintenance costs.

Source : GE Marine