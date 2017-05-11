Ethiopian Airlines Adds Diesel 172 Simulator

Frasca FNPT II Device Integral in Modernized Training Academy

Frasca International, Inc. has received an order from The Ethiopian Airlines Flight Training Academy, the training division of the Ethiopian Airlines Aviation Group, for a FRASCA 172 Flight Navigation Procedures Trainer (FNPT II). The 172 FNPT II will be configured as a diesel model and will include Frasca’s TruVision™ Global visual system with a 210 x 57 cyclindrical visual display system. This will be the first Frasca flight simulator installed in Ethiopia.

The device will be installed by Africair, based in Miami, FL. “Africair has a long history of supporting Ethiopian Airlines Aviation Academy dating back to 1977, when their first Skyhawk XP was delivered, and we have been continually supporting their operations ever since. Africair has also been involved with Frasca simulator projects in other parts of Africa. Frasca’s products add tremendous value to flight school organizations throughout the continent.” said Travis Tinsey, Regional Sales Manager, Africair Inc.





Driven by the ever-increasing demand for its basic and recurrent training programs from domestic and international customers, the Ethiopian Aviation Academy is currently undergoing a massive transformation by heavily investing to equip itself with modern training aircraft, computer based trainings, simulators, and other ultra-modern facilities. The Frasca device will be an integral part of this transformation.

“We believe the addition of the Frasca device will add training value and safety to the flight training academy’s program.” stated John Frasca, President of Frasca International. “We are also very pleased to be working with an airline that is fully invested in basic and recurrency training.”

Source : Frasca International