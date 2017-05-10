LM Demos Autonomous Systems that Advance Unmanned Technology on Land, Air, and Sea

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) showcased its innovations in autonomy for reporters today at its Missiles and Fire Control facility in Grand Prairie, Texas. The demonstrations included its all-weather quadrotor unmanned aerial system (UAS), its new real-time 3D reconstruction software and its on-going developments in military and commercial autonomous vehicles.

“We envision trusted autonomous and unmanned systems and solutions that will meet tomorrow’s needs and ensure that the human-machine partnership is fully realized,” said Chris Van Buiten, vice president, Sikorsky Innovations. “Our focus is on human-machine integration, autonomous systems control and the intelligent interpretation of the physical world.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Agricultural Drones Sales Market Report 2017

The corporation continues to make advances in autonomy, bringing safety, efficiency and intelligence via optionally-piloted aircraft, autonomous ground vehicles and sophisticated UAS.

Proven systems highlighted during the May 8 demonstration in Grand Prairie include:

Indago quadrotor : The newest version of Lockheed Martin’s Indago quadrotor unmanned aerial system (UAS), Indago 3 , enables military customers to securely complete sensitive intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Depending on payloads, Indago 3 has a flight time of up to 50 minutes, a range of 10 kilometers and a cruise speed of 25 mph and can operate at temperatures as low as 30-degrees below zero, and as high as 120 degrees. Indago is used in precision agriculture , disaster relief and inspections , and by first responders , firefighters and in a special partnership with Project Lifesaver International , where the system locates at-risk individuals who have wandered from his or her residence.

Hydra Fusion Tools: Lockheed Martin’s new Hydra Fusion Tools construct a coherent 3D model of the area below during flight, in real time. This real-time reconstruction software gives users a near-instantaneous view, key in military operations, inspections, agriculture, disaster relief and more.

SMSS: Lockheed Martin’s Squad Mission Support System (SMSS™) leverages robotic technologies for unmanned transport and logistical support for light, early entry and special operations forces. It solves capability gaps by lightening the warfighter’s load, serving as a power management resource, and providing a versatile utility platform for various Mission Equipment Packages.

Site Shuttle : Drawing from the company’s Squad Mission Support System (SMSS™) and autonomous ground vehicle heritage, Lockheed Martin has developed and produced a robotic Site Shuttle system for use in rail yards, ports, depots and secured sites. The Site Shuttle project involves creating an autonomous system that transports workers around a large industrial sites on a fully automated basis.

LM XE : A commercial version of the Stalker XE small UAS, LM XE provides long-endurance imaging capability throughout an array of operational environments. The highly automated flight system uses plug-and-play payloads to deliver more frequent actionable data than current methods at a lower cost, in near-real time with improved safety. Leveraging more than 15 years of proven performance operating around the world to support our military, LM XE stands ready to apply our technology and expertise to adjacent markets, including electric transmission, the oil & gas industry, the rail industry, firefighting, and humanitarian and disaster relief.

Lockheed Martin has five decades of experience in unmanned and autonomous systems for air, land and sea. From the depths of the ocean to the rarified air of the stratosphere, Lockheed Martin’s unmanned systems help our military, civil and commercial customers accomplish their most difficult challenges.

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release