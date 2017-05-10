Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, May 10, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > McMurdo Selected to Deliver Next-Gen MEOSAR SAR System in Southeast Asia


McMurdo Selected to Deliver Next-Gen MEOSAR SAR System in Southeast Asia

  • First Major Contract Win in Region Extends Global Leadership in Critical Search and Rescue (SAR) Technology

Orolia, through its McMurdo brand, the most trusted name in emergency readiness and response, has been selected by a leading Southeast Asia search and rescue authority to deploy their Search and Rescue Satellite Aided Tracking (SARSAT) solution. McMurdo is supporting the contract through a Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) partner local to the region.

This next generation technology solution will provide access to the Medium-altitude Earth Orbit Search and Rescue (MEOSAR) satellite system, improving accuracy and response times for search and rescue teams throughout the Southeast Asia region. McMurdo will deliver a four-channel Medium-altitude Earth Orbiting Local User Terminal (MEOLUT) and an advanced Rescue Coordination Center system. The MEOSAR-capable solution will handle the distribution and management of critical search and rescue data, including SARSAT distress beacon data. The system supports rescue planning and coordination functions to assist persons in distress.


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry, Technologies & Markets 2017-2022

"This new capability will greatly enhance the effectiveness of SAR operations in Southeast Asia, as we have done with our existing MEOSAR customers in Europe, North America, South America, Africa and Asia," said Chris Loizou, Chief Business Development Officer, Orolia. "Pairing the MEOSAR satellite capability with McMurdo's advanced positioning and timing search and rescue technologies will provide the fastest speed of detection and best location accuracy possible today to save even more lives."

McMurdo is the global leader in MEOSAR satellite technology with the only end-to-end solutions for search and rescue from distress beacons to satellite ground infrastructure to mission control centers and rescue coordination centers. Half of the world's MEOSAR satellite ground infrastructure has been installed by McMurdo as well as the manufacture of 25 percent of the world's 500,000 registered beacons.

Source : McMurdo - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: May 9, 2017

 

More News from McMurdo

More Homeland Security News

Port Security Conference 2017

Jun 19 - 20, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Communications News

Mobile Security for Defense and Government Summit

Jun 7 - 8, 2017 - Arlington, United States

Register More info


More Contracts News

ITAR US Defense Trade Controls e-Seminar

Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2017 - USB Drive, Windows Computer

Register More info


More Space News

Arctic Patrol and Reconnaissance 2017 Conference

May 31 - Jun 1, 2017 - Copenhagen, Denmark

Register More info


More Space News

MilSatCom Asia-Pacific Conference

May 15 - 16, 2017 - Singapore, Singapore

Register More info


More Communications News

MilSatCom Asia-Pacific Conference

May 15 - 16, 2017 - Singapore, Singapore

Register More info


More Contracts News

University Export Controls 2017 Seminar

Oct 2 - 5, 2017 - Columbus, United States

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk