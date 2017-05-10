McMurdo Selected to Deliver Next-Gen MEOSAR SAR System in Southeast Asia

First Major Contract Win in Region Extends Global Leadership in Critical Search and Rescue (SAR) Technology

Orolia, through its McMurdo brand, the most trusted name in emergency readiness and response, has been selected by a leading Southeast Asia search and rescue authority to deploy their Search and Rescue Satellite Aided Tracking (SARSAT) solution. McMurdo is supporting the contract through a Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) partner local to the region.

This next generation technology solution will provide access to the Medium-altitude Earth Orbit Search and Rescue (MEOSAR) satellite system, improving accuracy and response times for search and rescue teams throughout the Southeast Asia region. McMurdo will deliver a four-channel Medium-altitude Earth Orbiting Local User Terminal (MEOLUT) and an advanced Rescue Coordination Center system. The MEOSAR-capable solution will handle the distribution and management of critical search and rescue data, including SARSAT distress beacon data. The system supports rescue planning and coordination functions to assist persons in distress.





"This new capability will greatly enhance the effectiveness of SAR operations in Southeast Asia, as we have done with our existing MEOSAR customers in Europe, North America, South America, Africa and Asia," said Chris Loizou, Chief Business Development Officer, Orolia. "Pairing the MEOSAR satellite capability with McMurdo's advanced positioning and timing search and rescue technologies will provide the fastest speed of detection and best location accuracy possible today to save even more lives."

McMurdo is the global leader in MEOSAR satellite technology with the only end-to-end solutions for search and rescue from distress beacons to satellite ground infrastructure to mission control centers and rescue coordination centers. Half of the world's MEOSAR satellite ground infrastructure has been installed by McMurdo as well as the manufacture of 25 percent of the world's 500,000 registered beacons.

Source : McMurdo - view original press release