1st G/ATOR Production System Delivered to USMC

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) delivered the first low rate initial production (LRIP) AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) system to the U.S. Marine Corps.

G/ATOR successfully completed the system acceptance test procedure – the last of the required milestones in the production test phase – ahead of schedule, enabling the company to deliver the system to the Marines to support their fielding schedule. The initial LRIP contract was awarded in October 2014. Five additional systems will be delivered under this award.





“Today’s threat environment, and the threat environment of the future, demands the unprecedented level of protection offered by the G/ATOR system,” said Roshan Roeder, vice president, mission solutions, Northrop Grumman. “Through our strong partnership with the Marine Corps, Northrop Grumman is providing warfighters with capabilities that can outmatch any other system.”

G/ATOR replaces five legacy systems operated by the Marines, providing significant improvements in performance when compared with the legacy radar families in each of its modes. Software loads optimize the multi-mission capabilities of the radar to perform each mission. When all modes are fully implemented, an operator will be able to switch modes at the press of a button. The system has been designed to be light and compact for deployment, and for rapid emplacement by helicopter or vehicle. Its system architecture allows it to interface directly with multiple types of command and control systems on a plug-and-fight basis.

Northrop Grumman is a leader in the development of Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar (AESA) systems and is also on contract to develop and test high-performance short- and medium-range radars for other Department of Defense ground and ship-based applications. The company's family of ground radar systems also includes the Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar AESA system.

These radar systems take advantage of Northrop Grumman’s expertise in C4ISR. The company is a world leader in developing advanced, secure C4ISR systems that allow users to sense, share, collaborate, and act with greater speed and assurance.

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release