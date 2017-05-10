Rockwell Collins to bring Coalescence mixed reality training system to ITEC 2017

Next week at ITEC 2017, Rockwell Collins, a leading provider and integrator of comprehensive simulation and training solutions, will demonstrate high-end visual solutions defining its position as the number one fast jet visual system provider in the world, in addition to Coalescence, a mixed-reality training system for air, land and sea domains.

“Coalescence is the next generation of augmented reality for the simulation and training industry. We source the latest digital technologies and seamlessly layer them with the real world to bring a small-footprint and affordable training system,” said Claude Alber, managing director of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EUMEA) for Rockwell Collins. “Its ability to connect via Rockwell Collins’ live, virtual and constructive technologies and perform scenarios with other training components around the world makes Coalescence one of a kind.”





At the company’s exhibit (#16), experts from Rockwell Collins will be available to discuss and demonstrate key offerings for virtual, mixed and augmented reality solutions, transportable and full-flight simulators and live training systems. These include:

Coalescence augmented mixed reality system : Merges the trainee's real-world view with a synthetic environment for a whole new way to effectively train in a seamless, enhanced mixed reality

: Merges the trainee's real-world view with a synthetic environment for a whole new way to effectively train in a seamless, enhanced mixed reality RealFires JTAC/JFO trainer : A flexible “call for fires” trainer ranging from transportable to permanent solutions

: A flexible “call for fires” trainer ranging from transportable to permanent solutions Helmet-mounted displays : Fully integrated, wearable and high-fidelity devices for head-up immersive training

: Fully integrated, wearable and high-fidelity devices for head-up immersive training WholeEarth synthetic environment : The highest-resolution, complete Earth database in the industry

: The highest-resolution, complete Earth database in the industry EP-8100 image generation system: Unprecedented realism and performance while preserving investment

Leveraging its strengths in avionics system development and training systems design with capabilities in Live, Virtual and Constructive to blend the real world with the virtual world, Rockwell Collins delivers integrated solutions that span the entire training continuum from instructional systems design to fully integrated, high-fidelity simulations.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release