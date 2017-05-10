Harris Awarded Tactical Radio Contracts from European Nation

Radios provide beyond line-of-sight and assured communications in satellite-denied environments

Includes the Falcon series AN/PRC-150C and AN/PRC-152A radio systems

Enables full interoperability with U.S., NATO and coalition forces

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has received contracts valued at a total of $90 million from a European nation for tactical radios as part of the country’s communications readiness program. The contracts were received during the third quarter of Harris’ fiscal 2017.

The contracts include the company’s Falcon II® AN/PRC-150C, which provides beyond line-of-sight communications and assured communications in a satellite-denied environment, and the Falcon III® AN/PRC-152A that provides wideband voice and data capability for enhanced situational awareness. The combination of the two radio systems will increase readiness and allow for full interoperability with U.S., NATO and coalition forces.





“Harris is committed to supporting this nation’s readiness effort with solutions that deliver expanded and reliable communications for the modern battlefield,” said Chris Young, president, Harris Communication Systems.

Source : Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) - view original press release