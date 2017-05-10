Next Generation ISR Symposium
- 11 July, 2017 - 12 July, 2017, Washington, DC, United States
The Next Generation ISR Technologies & Capabilities Symposium addresses the urgent demand for more ISR assets, platforms and a continued stride for maintaining advantages over U.S. adversaries. The continual push by the services for diversification & leveraging ISR capabilities by U.S. and our coalition partners, permeates government planning across a broad range of critical missions. Next Gen ISR is a plethora of multi-int & interoperable technologies truly shaping Persistent Global Surveillance, Global Strike, Counter-intelligence/ Counter-terrorism, Maritime Domain Awareness, Space Defense, Anti-Access and the Contested Global Commons.
This incredible forum is an outstanding opportunity for attendees to meet and interact with Key ISR thought leaders from DoD, Government & Industry. Additionally, you will hear from Senior Leaders who are defining requirements and shaping the next generation of ISR and speaking on the most critical ISR issues.
Key Themes include:
- What are the Latest OSD and Service Next Gen ISR Strategies, Roadmaps, Needs and New Initiatives?
- What are the key Critical Gaps Needed Now for Providing Actionable Intelligence to Decision Makers and the Warfighter?
- How will Next Generation ISR address multi-sensor data fusion technologies across organizations and platforms and diverse operating environments?
- What are Needs & Challenges for Integrating All-Source Intelligence to meet Robust Next Gen ISR Intelligence Production requirements?
- What are the needs & Requirements of the Future Force to incorporate an Automated and Secure PED data collection process at the Tactical Level?
Speakers
- Rear Admiral Robert Hayes, USCG, Assistant Commandant for Intelligence, U.S. Coast Guard
- Mr. John Vona, Chief, Intelligence Systems Division, Plans, Programs & Requirements Directorate, HQ Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis
- Mr. Steven Armstrong, Chief, NORAD Strategic Engagement, Deputy Chief, NORAD Operations
- Mr. Paul Geier, National Geospatial Intelligence Agency
- Dr. Joseph W. Kirschbaum, Director, Defense Capabilities and Management, U.S. Government Accountability Office
- Mr. Michael Said, Assistant Deputy for T&E, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation
- Mr. Rick Lober, Vice President and General Manager, Defense and Intelligence Systems (DISD), Hughes Network Systems, LLC
- Mr. Steve Castillo, Senior Manager, Airborne ISR Systems, Sandia National Labs
- Col (USAF-ret) Gregory Power, PhD., Liaison for Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Emerging Capability and Prototyping and the Joint Capability Technology Demonstration Program, (S&T) Office, (USPACOM)
- Dr. Sherin Kamal, Chief Scientist, Engineering, SAIC
- Col Anthony Sanchez, USA, Project Manager, Terrestrial Sensors, PEO IEW&S
- Dr. Ravi Ravichandran, Director, Strategic Development, Fusion Battle Mgmt and Computing Technology Group, BAE Systems
- Mr. Ralph Wade, Vice President, Lead, Navy and Marine Corps C4ISR, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Mr. Karl Fuchs, Vice President of Technology, iDirect Government
- Mr. Trip Carter, Strategy and Business Development Director, Special Programs, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co.
- Mr. Andy Vaughn, Executive Vice President, North American Sales, Haivision
- Mr. Tim Cronin, Director, Special Capability Sensors, Surveillance and Targeting Systems, Raytheon SAS
- Col (USA-ret) Joseph Green, Senior Director, nContext Programs, Sierra Nevada Corporation
