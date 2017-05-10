Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, May 10, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Next Generation ISR Symposium


Next Generation ISR Symposium

  • 11 July, 2017 - 12 July, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

The Next Generation ISR Technologies & Capabilities Symposium addresses the urgent demand for more ISR assets, platforms and a continued stride for maintaining advantages over U.S. adversaries. The continual push by the services for diversification & leveraging ISR capabilities by U.S. and our coalition partners, permeates government planning across a broad range of critical missions. Next Gen ISR is a plethora of multi-int & interoperable technologies truly shaping Persistent Global Surveillance, Global Strike, Counter-intelligence/ Counter-terrorism, Maritime Domain Awareness, Space Defense, Anti-Access and the Contested Global Commons.

This incredible forum is an outstanding opportunity for attendees to meet and interact with Key ISR thought leaders from DoD, Government & Industry. Additionally, you will hear from Senior Leaders who are defining requirements and shaping the next generation of ISR and speaking on the most critical ISR issues.


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market - Global Forecast to 2021

Key Themes include:

  • What are the Latest OSD and Service Next Gen ISR Strategies, Roadmaps, Needs and New Initiatives?
  • What are the key Critical Gaps Needed Now for Providing Actionable Intelligence to Decision Makers and the Warfighter?
  • How will Next Generation ISR address multi-sensor data fusion technologies across organizations and platforms and diverse operating environments?
  • What are Needs & Challenges for Integrating All-Source Intelligence to meet Robust Next Gen ISR Intelligence Production requirements?
  • What are the needs & Requirements of the Future Force to incorporate an Automated and Secure PED data collection process at the Tactical Level?

Download Conference Brochure | Register to attend this Conference

 

Speakers

  • Rear Admiral Robert Hayes, USCG, Assistant Commandant for Intelligence, U.S. Coast Guard
  • Mr. John Vona, Chief, Intelligence Systems Division, Plans, Programs & Requirements Directorate, HQ Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis
  • Mr. Steven Armstrong, Chief, NORAD Strategic Engagement, Deputy Chief, NORAD Operations
  • Mr. Paul Geier, National Geospatial Intelligence Agency
  • Dr. Joseph W. Kirschbaum, Director, Defense Capabilities and Management, U.S. Government Accountability Office
  • Mr. Michael Said, Assistant Deputy for T&E, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation
  • Mr. Rick Lober, Vice President and General Manager, Defense and Intelligence Systems (DISD), Hughes Network Systems, LLC
  • Mr. Steve Castillo, Senior Manager, Airborne ISR Systems, Sandia National Labs
  • Col (USAF-ret) Gregory Power, PhD., Liaison for Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Emerging Capability and Prototyping and the Joint Capability Technology Demonstration Program, (S&T) Office, (USPACOM)
  • Dr. Sherin Kamal, Chief Scientist, Engineering, SAIC
  • Col Anthony Sanchez, USA, Project Manager, Terrestrial Sensors, PEO IEW&S
  • Dr. Ravi Ravichandran, Director, Strategic Development, Fusion Battle Mgmt and Computing Technology Group, BAE Systems
  • Mr. Ralph Wade, Vice President, Lead, Navy and Marine Corps C4ISR, Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Mr. Karl Fuchs, Vice President of Technology, iDirect Government
  • Mr. Trip Carter, Strategy and Business Development Director, Special Programs, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co.
  • Mr. Andy Vaughn, Executive Vice President, North American Sales, Haivision
  • Mr. Tim Cronin, Director, Special Capability Sensors, Surveillance and Targeting Systems, Raytheon SAS
  • Col (USA-ret) Joseph Green, Senior Director, nContext Programs, Sierra Nevada Corporation

Download Conference Brochure | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents

Published on ASDNews: May 9, 2017

 

More News from ASDEvents

More Communications News

Next Generation ISR Symposium

Jul 11 - 12, 2017 - Washington, United States

Register More info


More Cyber Defence / IT News

Countering Violent Extremism 2017 Conference

Jun 20 - 22, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Military Aircraft News

Advanced Materials for Defense Summit

Jul 18 - 19, 2017 - Alexandria, United States

Register More info


More Unmanned Systems News

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference

May 24 - 25, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk