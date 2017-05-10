Next Generation ISR Symposium

11 July, 2017 - 12 July, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

The Next Generation ISR Technologies & Capabilities Symposium addresses the urgent demand for more ISR assets, platforms and a continued stride for maintaining advantages over U.S. adversaries. The continual push by the services for diversification & leveraging ISR capabilities by U.S. and our coalition partners, permeates government planning across a broad range of critical missions. Next Gen ISR is a plethora of multi-int & interoperable technologies truly shaping Persistent Global Surveillance, Global Strike, Counter-intelligence/ Counter-terrorism, Maritime Domain Awareness, Space Defense, Anti-Access and the Contested Global Commons.

This incredible forum is an outstanding opportunity for attendees to meet and interact with Key ISR thought leaders from DoD, Government & Industry. Additionally, you will hear from Senior Leaders who are defining requirements and shaping the next generation of ISR and speaking on the most critical ISR issues.





Key Themes include:

What are the Latest OSD and Service Next Gen ISR Strategies, Roadmaps, Needs and New Initiatives?

Strategies, Roadmaps, Needs and New Initiatives? What are the key Critical Gaps Needed Now for Providing Actionable Intelligence to Decision Makers and the Warfighter?

How will Next Generation ISR address multi-sensor data fusion technologies across organizations and platforms and diverse operating environments?

What are Needs & Challenges for Integrating All-Source Intelligence to meet Robust Next Gen ISR Intelligence Production requirements?

Intelligence Production requirements? What are the needs & Requirements of the Future Force to incorporate an Automated and Secure PED data collection process at the Tactical Level?

Speakers

Rear Admiral Robert Hayes , USCG, Assistant Commandant for Intelligence, U.S. Coast Guard

, USCG, Assistant Commandant for Intelligence, U.S. Coast Guard Mr. John Vona , Chief, Intelligence Systems Division, Plans, Programs & Requirements Directorate, HQ Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis

, Chief, Intelligence Systems Division, Plans, Programs & Requirements Directorate, HQ Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis Mr. Steven Armstrong , Chief, NORAD Strategic Engagement, Deputy Chief, NORAD Operations

, Chief, NORAD Strategic Engagement, Deputy Chief, NORAD Operations Mr. Paul Geier, National Geospatial Intelligence Agency

National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Dr. Joseph W. Kirschbaum , Director, Defense Capabilities and Management, U.S. Government Accountability Office

, Director, Defense Capabilities and Management, U.S. Government Accountability Office Mr. Michael Said, Assistant Deputy for T&E, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation

Assistant Deputy for T&E, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Mr. Rick Lober , Vice President and General Manager, Defense and Intelligence Systems (DISD), Hughes Network Systems, LLC

, Vice President and General Manager, Defense and Intelligence Systems (DISD), Hughes Network Systems, LLC Mr. Steve Castillo , Senior Manager, Airborne ISR Systems, Sandia National Labs

, Senior Manager, Airborne ISR Systems, Sandia National Labs Col (USAF-ret) Gregory Power , PhD., Liaison for Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Emerging Capability and Prototyping and the Joint Capability Technology Demonstration Program, (S&T) Office, (USPACOM)

, PhD., Liaison for Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Emerging Capability and Prototyping and the Joint Capability Technology Demonstration Program, (S&T) Office, (USPACOM) Dr. Sherin Kamal , Chief Scientist, Engineering, SAIC

, Chief Scientist, Engineering, SAIC Col Anthony Sanchez , USA, Project Manager, Terrestrial Sensors, PEO IEW&S

, USA, Project Manager, Terrestrial Sensors, PEO IEW&S Dr. Ravi Ravichandran , Director, Strategic Development, Fusion Battle Mgmt and Computing Technology Group, BAE Systems

, Director, Strategic Development, Fusion Battle Mgmt and Computing Technology Group, BAE Systems Mr. Ralph Wade , Vice President, Lead, Navy and Marine Corps C4ISR, Booz Allen Hamilton

, Vice President, Lead, Navy and Marine Corps C4ISR, Booz Allen Hamilton Mr. Karl Fuchs , Vice President of Technology, iDirect Government

, Vice President of Technology, iDirect Government Mr. Trip Carter , Strategy and Business Development Director, Special Programs, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co.

, Strategy and Business Development Director, Special Programs, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co. Mr. Andy Vaughn , Executive Vice President, North American Sales, Haivision

, Executive Vice President, North American Sales, Haivision Mr. Tim Cronin , Director, Special Capability Sensors, Surveillance and Targeting Systems, Raytheon SAS

, Director, Special Capability Sensors, Surveillance and Targeting Systems, Raytheon SAS Col (USA-ret) Joseph Green, Senior Director, nContext Programs, Sierra Nevada Corporation

