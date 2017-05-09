Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Elbit to Provide Satellite-On-the-Move Systems to IMOD

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) ( "Elbit Systems") has announced today that it was awarded a contract to provide the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD) with dozens of satellite-on-the-move (SOTM) systems. The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems and will be performed over a two-year period.

The ELSAT 2100 SOTM family of systems allows high data rate broadband capabilities to be available to land vehicles on the move. The systems can be installed on a variety of platforms and are unique in their small footprint and its advanced tracking capabilities, providing seamless communication even in difficult terrain. This solution allows on-the-move data communication anywhere, anytime, based on utilizing various communication satellites.


Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land and C4I Division, commented: "The SOTM contract is an important milestone in our military communication activity on the whole and in the satellite communication activity in particular. The Israeli Defense Forces is an innovative technologically advanced military, and I trust that additional customers will follow and select our systems. The modern battlefield requires very reliable capabilities of high rate data transfer anytime, anywhere, and our SOTM communication solution meets this requirement."

Source : Elbit Systems Ltd. - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: May 8, 2017

 

