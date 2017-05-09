Romania AF to Receive F-16 Fighting Falcon Training System

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will deliver a tailored simulation-based F-16 training environment for the Romanian Air Force (RoAF). The family of systems training system includes a comprehensive suite of full mission trainers and combat tactics trainers that can be networked together, aligning technologies to deliver advanced training while meeting affordability goals.

"Our solution builds on our proven training system with hardware and software tailored for Romania's F-16 fleet," said Sandy Samuel , vice president of Lockheed Martin's Training and Simulation Solutions. "We look forward to delivering mission support for Romania's aircraft fleet and advancing training capabilities to strengthen their national defense."





Under this contract, Lockheed Martin will deliver the SciosTrain™ suite of simulators in 2019, also providing contractor logistics support services. The technology can be networked together to enable multiple pilots to train together on advanced scenarios.

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release