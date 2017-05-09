Production of 1st US-built A320 in Mobile Begins

All aircraft delivered from Mobile thus far have been A321 aircraft

The Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama, has received the major component assemblies for the first A320 that will be produced in the U.S. The 27 aircraft delivered from the facility thus far have been A321s.

This marks another important milestone for the manufacturing facility, which began production in July 2015 and is equipped to build three members of the A320 Family: A319, A320 and A321.





Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release