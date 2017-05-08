Defence Satellites 2017 Conference

24 May, 2017 - 25 May, 2017, Rome, Italy

Satellites are being used more frequently than ever before. With surveillance of borders and warzones becoming more mission critical than ever before to assist with intelligence and reconnaissance. Defence Satellites will provide information from leading nations on the capabilities of their satellite systems.

With a greater need for satellite imagery to assist global armed forces on the ground when in combat missions, Defence Satellites is a timely event to discuss the latest capabilities from the leading nations who have developed strong satellite capabilities. There is also a greater need to share resources and many nations are now creating joint space missions to save on costs. This event will discuss the importance of international cooperation in developing space programs.





In recent years there has been an increase in satellite launches which has created problems with overcrowding in orbit. Many agencies are now looking in Space Debris and Situation Awareness scenarios. Defence Satellites will discuss this issue and what international agencies are doing to solve this growing issue.



Why Attend?

Analysis current space capabilities from leading nations

Discuss the increase in Space Debris

Understand the importance of joint space programs

Develop your understanding of Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Review the latest satellite systems being used by governments and armed forces

Network with leading space officials from leading nations

Speakers

Pascal Legai, Director General, European Union Satellite Centre

Pascal Legai, Director General, European Union Satellite Centre

Captain Philippe Rosius, Space Policy and Cooperations, Joint Space Command, Ministry of Defence, France

Lieutenant Colonel Marco De Luca Saggese, SATCOM & Navigation Branch Head, 6th Division, C4I Systems & Transformation, Ministry of Defence, Italy

Dr. Gregory Edwards, Director of Infrastructure Services, NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA)

Lieutenant General (Ret) Henry de Roquefeuil, Military Advisor, French Space Agency (CNES)

Dr. Christina Giannopapa, Acting Head of the Political Affairs Office, European Space Agency (ESA)

Dr. Manuel Metz, Lead, Space Situational Awareness Research Section, German Aerospace Center (DLR)

Massimiliano Vitale, Director, European Association of Remote Sesning Companies (EARSC)

Martin Coleman, Executive Director, Satellite IRG

Guy Thomas, Former U.S. Science & Technology Advisor, Maritime Domain Awareness, C-SIGMA

, Former U.S. Science & Technology Advisor, Maritime Domain Awareness, C-SIGMA Emiliano Battisti, Space and Defence Analyst, Il Caffe Geopolitico

