3rd Gulfstream G600 Joins Flight-test Program

Addition Of Third Aircraft In Five Months Marks Maturity Of Aircraft's Development

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced that the third Gulfstream G600 test aircraft successfully completed its first flight. The move comes after the first G600 flight in mid-December 2016.

The G600 took off at 8:51 a.m. from Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport on May 5, flying for a total of 4 hours and 35 minutes.





“The consistent execution of the G600 flight-test program is directly correlated to our investments in research and development and is a testament to the rigor and discipline of our processes,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “We take great pride in ensuring we deliver on our promises and look forward to our G600 entering service next year.”

The aircraft will undergo numerous system tests required for its anticipated 2018 certification by the Federal Aviation Administration, including field performance testing to assess handling in multiple runway configurations. The tests provide vital statistics needed to generate takeoff and landing data for the Flight Manual’s environmental conditions and configurations.

The G600 flew its maiden voyage on Dec. 17, 2016. The second G600 test aircraft flew approximately two months later on Feb. 24, 2017.

