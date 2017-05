GECAS Delivers 767-300ER Factory Freighter to Star Air

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) recently delivered Star Air’s first factory-built Boeing 767-300ERF, powered by GE CF6 engines. A second similar aircraft is scheduled for delivery later this year. Both aircraft were previously operated by LATAM Airlines.

Star Air, a Danish cargo airline part of the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, currently operates eleven 767-200Fs and one 767-300SF.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

2017-2022 Global Top Countries Aircraft Systems Market Report

Source : General Electric - view original press release