Beijing 999 signs agreement for the 1st H145 for medical rescue and SAR missions in China

The helicopter will be used to develop airborne mountain rescue services in the frame of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Donauworth, Germany, Beijing 999 Emergency Rescue Center (Beijing 999), a subsidiary of Beijing Red Cross Foundation, signed an agreement today with Airbus Helicopters for the purchase of one H145, the first of its kind to be configured with a hoist for medical and search and rescue (SAR) in China. The rotorcraft is scheduled for delivery by 2019.





Beijing 999 currently operates two H135s, the first fully-equipped air ambulance in the country, providing emergency medical services (EMS) around Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei region in China.

“This is a further step in our excellent cooperation with Airbus Helicopters on the SAR/EMS market in China,” said Li Libing, Director of Beijing 999. “The know-how, expertise, and extensive experience of Airbus Helicopters in this segment enable us to promote the efficiency and development of medical emergency and rescue services in China. It will also help Beijing 999 to become a leader in China for these missions.”

The new H145 will be the first in China equipped with both a hoist and a full medical interior, allowing it to perform either mountain rescue operations or long range air ambulance transfer. It is also equipped with a weather radar and floats.

“The H145’s entry into China’s SAR/EMS market is a remarkable milestone for this light twin-engine rotorcraft, which is recognised worldwide for its excellent performance, spacious cabin, and multi-mission capability,” said Wolfgang Schoder, CEO of Airbus Helicopters Germany. “It’s a perfect solution to accelerate the development of this fast-growing sector in China.”

Airbus Helicopters is a leading rotorcraft provider, holding a more than 60 percent market share worldwide in the EMS and SAR segment – with the H135 being one of the sector’s reference helicopters alongside the company’s larger H145.

Today, some 1,100 H145s (previous EC145/BK117) are in service worldwide – logging a combined total of more than four million flight hours. Bringing a large cabin, a compact airframe, and powerful engines, the H145 responds to a multitude of mission needs, especially for public services, such as EMS, SAR, and law enforcement.

Source : Airbus Helicopters