Intelligence Analytics 2017 Summit

22 May, 2017 - 24 May, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States

There is no question that intelligence is an integrate part of maintaining national security and resiliency. Adapting to an evolving environment requires the adoption of innovation coupled with leadership. Intelligence Analytics 2017 will focus on key challenges across the Intelligence Community while offering a unique platform for the exchange of best practices and cooperation amongst stakeholders. Advancements in predicitve and real-time analytics, modernizing infrastrucutre and strengthening storage capacities will be key themes running throughout the summit.

During the summit we will invite key leaders and decision makers to share their perspectives as we identify cutting edge technology such as security analytics, enhancing operations with tools & applications and discuss current acquisitions for program modernization and innovating enterprise information systems.





Why Attend?

Better understanding on military and government intelligence needs and processes for acquisition, in order to secure the bid

Dive into policy and requirements for standardization; learn about compliance requirements for the next generation technology across the intelligence community

Discover new emerging technologies and innovative strategies to enhance real time analytics, increased processing performance and storage capabilities to meet the needs of an ever-changing environment

Test new technologies and applications to speed up the analytics process and maximize storage capabilities during our Demo Drive, evaluate and analyze the tools that will enhance operational efficiencies

10+ Hours of networking with military and government experts to discuss new challenges such as managing big data sharing and increased bandwidths and explore solutions such as predictive analytics.

Speakers

Patricia F.S. Cogswell , Acting Under Secretary for Intelligence & Analysis, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

, Acting Under Secretary for Intelligence & Analysis, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Lieutenant General John Shanahan , Director for Defense Intelligence, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence

, Director for Defense Intelligence, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Lieutenant General Robert Ashley , Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, U.S. Army

, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, U.S. Army Lieutenant General VeraLinn "Dash" Jamieson , Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, U.S. Air Force

, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, U.S. Air Force Jennifer Kron , Deputy IC Chief Information Officer, Office of Director of National Intelligence

, Deputy IC Chief Information Officer, Office of Director of National Intelligence Dr. Richard Linderman , Deputy Director for Information Systems and Cyber Security, Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition, Technology and Logistics)

, Deputy Director for Information Systems and Cyber Security, Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition, Technology and Logistics) Corin R. Stone, Executive Director, National Security Agency

Executive Director, National Security Agency Jason Matheny , Director of IARPA, Office of the Director of National Intelligence

, Director of IARPA, Office of the Director of National Intelligence Major General Linda R. Urrutia-Varhall , Director of Operations, National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency

, Director of Operations, National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency Rear Admiral Robert Hayes , Assistant Commandant for Intelligencey, U.S. Coast Guard

, Assistant Commandant for Intelligencey, U.S. Coast Guard William Flynn , Director for Innovation and Integration, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff N-2

, Director for Innovation and Integration, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff N-2 James Turgal , Executive Assistant Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation

, Executive Assistant Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation Johnny Sawyer , Principal Deputy Director for Analysis, Defense Intelligence Agency

, Principal Deputy Director for Analysis, Defense Intelligence Agency Brigadier General (ret) Scott Bethel , Former Vice Commander, Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, U.S. Air Force

, Former Vice Commander, Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, U.S. Air Force Gregory Radabaugh , SES, Director of Joint Information Operations Warfare Center, U.S. Air Force

, SES, Director of Joint Information Operations Warfare Center, U.S. Air Force Donald Freese , Deputy Assistant Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation

, Deputy Assistant Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation Colonel Kristofer Gifford , Chief Multi-Domain Ops Division, U.S. Air Force

, Chief Multi-Domain Ops Division, U.S. Air Force Colonel Bill Bestermann , Director of J2 Directorate, Intelligence and Knowledge Development, U.S. Africa Command

, Director of J2 Directorate, Intelligence and Knowledge Development, U.S. Africa Command Mark Kneidinger, Director, Federal Network Resilience, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Director, Federal Network Resilience, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Wesley Wills , SMART Team (Social Media) Ally, U.S. Africa Command

, SMART Team (Social Media) Ally, U.S. Africa Command Colonel Thomas Hensley , Commander, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Wing, U.S. Air Force

, Commander, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Wing, U.S. Air Force Colonel Robert Collins , Program Manager, Distributed Common Ground System, U.S. Army

Source : ASDEvents