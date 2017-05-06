Cubic Awarded $35 M from British Army for AWES Systems Training Support

Cubic Global Defense continues to support live training at two key UK training bases with state-of-the-art ground combat training systems

Cubic Global Defense (CGD), a business unit of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB), today announced it received a contract award worth more than $35 million to continue supporting the British Army. The three-year contract allows Cubic to deliver services and repair to the Area Weapons Effects Simulator (AWES) at Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) in the United Kingdom and at the British Army Training Unit Suffield (BATUS) in Alberta, Canada.

“Cubic has worked with the British Army for nearly 15 years providing industry-best ground combat training solutions for its warfighters,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. “Our U.K. customer is very important to us and this award extends the work we have accomplished together to advance the British Ministry of Defence’s training experience and standard.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

The Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2016-2026

AWES allows the British Army to conduct large-scale, force-on-force combat exercises with realistic, but simulated effects of direct fire, artillery, mortar fire, mines and air-delivered munitions as well as nuclear, biological and chemical weapons. AWES also tracks and monitors the actions and positions of more than 1,400 individual soldiers and 250 vehicles using GPS technology. It also records “hits,” “kills” and “misses” of small-arms fire with Cubic’s Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) technology and recreates combat exercises for post-mission analysis.

Cubic developed and installed the AWES system under a contract awarded in 1998. Installation work was completed at the 150-square mile Salisbury Plain training area in late 2002 and the following year at BATUS, a sprawling 1,100-square-mile training area that the British Army leases from the Canadian government for combat exercises.

Source : Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) - view original press release