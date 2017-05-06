DTRA Awards Leidos $13 M Contract

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) awarded Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology company, a prime contract to support the operation and maintenance of DTRA's Meteorological Data Servers (MDS) and Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) service. The single-award cost-plus fixed-fee delivery order has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options and a total contract value of approximately $13 million if all options are exercised. DTRA awarded the delivery order under its Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) contract vehicle. Under this contract, Leidos will primarily perform work in San Diego, CA and Ft. Belvoir, VA.

DTRA provides a central distribution center for delivery of weather products that support product data applications to perform consequence assessments of accidental and intentional releases from chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) incidents.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Biodefense Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

Under the delivery order, Leidos will support the operation and maintenance of DTRA's MDS and NWP. This includes providing targeted research and development to identify and implement state-of-the-art techniques for improving environmental data used in DTRA's atmospheric transport and dispersion models for weapons of mass destruction and CBRNE accidental release predictions. Leidos will also provide improvements to the weather data collection and dissemination of weather products to DTRA's customers.

"The Leidos team brings expertise in meteorology, developmental research, software engineering and system development to modernize and maintain DTRA's operational systems and weather product applications," said Leidos Group President, Mike Chagnon . "We are proud to support DTRA's critical CBRNE mission."

Source : Leidos - view original press release