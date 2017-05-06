Ping An Leasing Delivers Airbus A350-900XWB on Sale and Leaseback to Ethiopian Airlines

Ping An International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd ("Ping An Leasing") has delivered an Airbus A350-900XWB wide-body aircraft on sale and leaseback to Ethiopian Airlines on April 28, 2017 in Toulouse.

The transaction was completed by its wholly-owned Dublin-based subsidiary, Ping An Aircraft Leasing and represents the first wide-body aircraft in its portfolio and also its first sale and leaseback in Africa.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Spherical Bearings for Aerospace Industry In-Depth Investigation and Analysis Report 2016

The aircraft is the first delivery from sale and lease back arrangement for two A350-900 delivering in 2017 between Ping An Aircraft Leasing and Ethiopian Airlines.

Source : Ping An Leasing - view original press release