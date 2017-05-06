Embraer Delivers its 1,100th Business Jet

Embraer delivered today its 1,100th business jet. The milestone aircraft is the industry’s best-selling Phenom 300, and the customer is NetJets, the world’s largest private aviation company, with a portfolio of services that includes fractional ownership, jet cards, aircraft management and charter.

“Embraer scored the four-digit mark in business jet deliveries in an impressively short period of time. NetJets has been integral to our success story by co-creating a premium product to meet the discerning tastes of their distinguished Owners,” said Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO of Embraer Executive Jets. “We are committed to delivering the most value to our customers, with superior products that offer a unique combination of comfort, performance and operating costs, coupled with an unmatched experience throughout their journey, including the best customer support in the industry.”





With over 670 customers flying 1,100 aircraft in more than 70 countries, Embraer’s business aviation division has accumulated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% since 2002, when the first executive jet model was delivered. In 2016, Embraer’s market share represented 18% of the industry’s global deliveries.

“The Phenom is one of the most outstanding light cabin jets in the industry. It meets our Owners’ and our own high standards for performance and safety, and offers custom enhancements for well-appointed travel,” said Adam Johnson, Chairman and CEO, NetJets. “We are proud to have Phenoms in our fleet, and we’re excited to celebrate this milestone delivery with our industry partner.”

Embraer’s broad product portfolio is uniquely positioned in terms of the overall value proposition, combining comfort, technology, performance, economics and reliability. Its fleet is supported by the top-ranked service solutions, as confirmed by independent market surveys.

Source : Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica S.A. (NYSE: ERJ)